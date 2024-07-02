Uncover Costalegre's Extraordinary Gatherings and Encounters with Nature

Embark on a journey of wellness, music, nature (and polo!) in Costalegre with an exciting calendar of upcoming events

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costalegre has emerged as a year-round haven for wellness enthusiasts, nature lovers, and culture aficionados alike. Set amidst rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungle, this unspoiled region invites travelers to bask in its luxurious tranquility year-round. From rejuvenating wellness retreats to vibrant music festivals and unforgettable encounters with nature, there's an array of experiences waiting to be discovered. Here's what's on:

Cap Off Wellness Month at Xinalani: August 31 - September 5

Finish National Wellness Month in August off strong with a revitalizing stay at Xinalani, renowned as one of Mexico's premier yoga retreats. Embark on a journey of transformation with a five-night Aerial Yoga Fiesta and Siesta, just in time for Labor Day weekend. Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, guests can tailor their experience with activities like surfing lessons and spa sessions. Double occupancy rates start at US$1,999 per person, while single occupancy starts at US$2,615, inclusive of airfare from the west coast of the United States to Puerto Vallarta International Airport (terms & conditions may apply), airport transfers, accommodations, meals, daily yoga classes, kayaking, and meditation classes. Reservations can be made online.

Experience the Wonder of Sea Turtle Season: August - December

Take in the extraordinary sight as thousands of female sea turtles emerge from the waves at night to nest along the coast during the summer months, with their hatchlings embarking on their journey to the ocean later in the season. Committed to catalyzing innovative programs that improve the well-being of local rural communities in Costalegre, the Careyes Foundation's Sea Turtle Protection and Conservation Center has released over 2 million newborn sea turtles of vulnerable or critically endangered species into the ocean since its establishment in 1983 and offers guests the chance to contribute to conservation efforts. During the season, guests at the secluded Las Alamandas luxury resort can participate in safeguarding sea turtle eggs as part of its Sea Turtle Protection Program, ensuring their safe release upon hatching.

Connect with Nature on World Sustainability Day: October 26

World Sustainability Day was created to remind all of the importance of caring for the environment through practices like low impact travel. With more than 200 miles of pristine Pacific coastline, Costalegre is home to some of Mexico's most exclusive resorts committed to sustainable travel and conservation. Developers and local communities unite to safeguard the region's unique biodiversity, with resorts nestled within expansive preserves. Visitors can dive into eco-friendly tourism activities like the Careyes Foundation's Sea turtle release or enjoy personalized bird-viewing excursions conducted by a local biologist at Las Alamandas. At the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, explore the healing properties of indigenous plants within the 3,000-acre protected eco-reserve through the Ethnobotanical Walk (US$65).

Create Community and Dance at Yelapa Gathering: November 29 - December 1

Experience the essence of sustainability and community at Yelapa Gathering, a vibrant and intimate event centered on music, art, and human consciousness designed to elevate social and environmental awareness through expressive unity. The weekend unfolds with electronic music, live bands, medicine music, and acoustic performances across two stages. Explore interactive art installations crafted from organic and recycled materials, and engage in workshops and ceremonies embracing breathwork, yoga, dance, arts and crafts, cacao ceremonies, and temazcal sessions. Follow @yelapa.bythegathering on Instagram for updates and ticket information.

Set Sail on a Whale Watching Adventure: December - March

Humpback whales journey from the cold, food-rich waters near Alaska to the warmer waters of Mexico from December to the end of March to breed and give birth, a spectacle not to be missed. Set sail with the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo's Whale Watching Boat Tour (from US$840), venturing into the heart of the action as the majestic whales and their newborn calves frolic in the ocean. See these beautiful creatures up close in their natural habitat, with a submerged microphone amplifying their enchanting calls as they breach the surface.

Close Out the Year in Style at the Holiday Polo Tournament at Careyes: December 27 - January 3

As the holiday season unfolds, the Careyes Polo Club becomes the epicenter of social gatherings. Located just three miles south of the exclusive luxury enclave Careyes, this popular polo destination features two regulation-sized Bermuda grass fields and hosts an exhilarating season each year from November to April. The highlight of this season is the Christmas and New Year's Tournament, where four international teams compete for the prestigious Copa Careyes. The chic weekend of polo draws celebrities and seasoned riders from around the world. Beyond the exhilarating matches, the Careyes Polo Club curates nightly beachside activities and villa soirées for players and guests alike, culminating in a grand New Year's Eve celebration with live music, fireworks, and a jubilant atmosphere to bid farewell to the year in unforgettable fashion.

About Costalegre

Situated within the state of Jalisco, Costalegre, which translates to "Happy Coast," stretches more than 200 miles along the Pacific Coast from Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. Characterized by rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungles, it comprises the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán. A leader in sustainability, the region's tourism stakeholders are committed to providing a low-density environmentally minded visitor experience. Dotted along the region are charming Mexican towns known for their eco-tourism offerings, architecture, and traditional cuisine. Renowned for its exclusive resorts and properties, including the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Las Alamandas, Careyes, Las Rosadas, and Six Senses Xala (set to open in 2026), Costalegre also offers an array of more budget-friendly accommodations, as well as a host of private homes and villas for rent.

Travel to Costalegre is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). The region is connected by Federal Highway 200, also known as Carretera Pacífico, a two-lane fully paved highway. The Chalacatepec International Airport is currently under development.

