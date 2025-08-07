Uncover Hidden Buyer Insights with B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 - Now Live ONLY in AdMall

SalesFuel® announces the release of B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 – now live in AdMall®. This year's study delivers fresh insights into how today's CEOs and senior decision-makers are navigating business challenges, making purchases and incorporating AI into the buying process. B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 features exclusive findings from 2,027 B2B decision-makers, including CEOs and executives from businesses ranging from 20 to 500+ employees.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- B2B BuyerSCAN™ Reveals the Latest Insights on B2B Decision-Making, AI Use and Purchase Intent
SalesFuel®, a leader in sales intelligence and market research, announces the release of B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 – now live in AdMall®. This year's study delivers fresh insights into how today's CEOs and senior decision-makers are navigating business challenges, making purchases and incorporating AI into the buying process.
B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 features exclusive findings from 2,027 B2B decision-makers, including CEOs and executives from businesses ranging from 20 to 500+ employees.
"This latest edition of B2B BuyerSCAN™ goes even deeper," says C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel®. "From inflation concerns to AI-driven decision-making, we're equipping sales teams, consultants and marketers with precise, actionable intelligence on the real factors shaping B2B purchases in 2025."
NEW in 2025: Expanded Audience Segments
B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 introduces new, high-value audience profiles including:
- Veteran-owned Businesses
- Immigrant-owned Businesses
- CEOs
- Purchase Intent Data Buyers
- Competitive Intelligence/Social Listening Buyers
- AI for Competitive Intelligence Users
These segments are accessible now in AdMall and the Digital Audit tool for highly targeted marketing and sales strategies.
2025 Data Points:
- 30% of CEOs say inflation and rising costs are their top business concern for the next two years.
- Sunday Scaries Sufferers (work-anxious professionals) are 27% more likely to work at companies with 20-50 employees.
- 16.2% of B2B leaders expect demand loss in the next two years; yet 32% of them still plan to invest in mass media advertising this year and nearly 16% will invest in sales training and consulting.
- 27% of manufacturing executives are now using AI instead of search engines for online research.
- 39.8% of mid-sized firm decision-makers will trade contact info for original research that helps them make smarter decisions.
- 43% of buyers say they're more likely to meet with sellers who "provide them with information they haven't seen yet, didn't know or hadn't thought of."
- 25% of B2B decision-makers use AI to make better purchasing decisions.
- 87% of younger executives (Gen Zers and millennials) use ChatGPT in their workflows.
- B2B buyers looking at sales training and consulting are 55% more likely than average to be using AI to guide those purchases.
Who Benefits from B2B BuyerSCAN™?
- Sales professionals and consultants: Gain a competitive edge with tailored insights on buyer behavior and pain points.
- Marketers and agencies: Build smarter campaigns based on media preferences and buyer motivations.
- CEOs and entrepreneurs: Learn how your peers are approaching purchasing decisions in today's complex economy.
B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 helps users understand:
- Top C-suite concerns shaping the business landscape.
- Media channels that influence B2B buyers across company sizes and industries.
- AI's expanding role in sourcing information and making purchasing decisions.
- What drives buyers to share contact info, accept meetings and commit to purchases.
B2B BuyerSCAN™ is available through:
- AdMall®: Ideal for media sales professionals and agencies delivering local B2B marketing solutions.
- SalesCred®PRO: Sales professionals can access tailored buyer insights and sales prep tools powered by AI.
- SalesFuel® Custom Reports: Contact us directly for access to specialized data pulls and white label insights.
B2B BuyerSCAN™ continues to complement SalesFuel's AudienceSCAN® research, enabling seamless strategy development across both B2B and B2C markets.
Media Contact
Darby Doll, SalesFuel, 1 614794-0500, [email protected], https://salesfuel.com
SOURCE SalesFuel
Share this article