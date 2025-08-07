Uncover Hidden Buyer Insights with B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 - Now Live ONLY in AdMall

SalesFuel® announces the release of B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 – now live in AdMall®. This year's study delivers fresh insights into how today's CEOs and senior decision-makers are navigating business challenges, making purchases and incorporating AI into the buying process. B2B BuyerSCAN™ 2025 features exclusive findings from 2,027 B2B decision-makers, including CEOs and executives from businesses ranging from 20 to 500+ employees.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- B2B BuyerSCAN™ Reveals the Latest Insights on B2B Decision-Making, AI Use and Purchase Intent

