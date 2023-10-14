Uncover the Mystery of Death by Chocolate at Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room

"This event is sure to be fun for all. We have an evening planned that will let you enjoy solving a fun mystery and taste our award-winning whiskeys along with great food and, of course, chocolate!" states Amanda Lemke, Wildcat Co. Tasting Room Manager. Tweet this

"This event is sure to be fun for all. We have an evening planned that will let you enjoy solving a fun mystery and taste our award-winning whiskeys along with great food and, of course, chocolate!" states Amanda Lemke, Wildcat Co. Tasting Room Manager. "And I look forward to seeing the period costumes our visitors may be wearing."

Early 1900's period dress is encouraged to add to the fun but not required. Doors at Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room located at 626 2nd Street in Webster City will open at 5 PM on October 27th, and the event starts at 6 PM. Limited to 40 seats total. Get your tickets now before all the super sleuths swipe them up! A portion of all proceeds will be given to the Webster City Community Theater (WCCT) summer theater program. Click here to purchase tickets.

Don't miss out on this unique and exciting experience. Uncover the mystery of Death by Chocolate at the Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room

The Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room is located at 626 2nd Street in Webster City, IA. Additional information about their award-winning whiskeys and the tasting room is available at www.wildcatdistillery.com and [email protected] or by calling 515-524-6018. Follow along at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media Contact

Cheryl OHern, Spin Markket, 1 515-302-8026, [email protected], https://www.spinmarkket.com/

Amanda Lemke, Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room, 1 515-524-6018, [email protected], https://www.wildcatdistillery.com/home

SOURCE Wildcat Distilling Co.