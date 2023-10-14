Uncover the Mystery of Death by Chocolate at Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room

Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room is proud to present the thrilling whodunnit mystery on October 27th. Thrilling whodunnit mystery, hot appetizers, and several guided dessert and whiskey-tasting parings evening.
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room is proud to present the thrilling whodunnit mystery, Death by Chocolate. This mystery thriller begins on Easter Sunday, April 15th, 1900. Paris is the center of world attention as millions of visitors arrive for the opening weekend of the International Exposition. Among them is an elite but diverse group of individuals staying at the Hotel Paradiso. As they gather for dinner, however, the peace of the hotel is rocked by an explosion. Billy Bonka, the foremost chocolate manufacturer in America, is found dead in his room, having apparently been killed by an exploding Easter Egg. Suspicion falls on the people around this table.
It's up to you to uncover the mystery of who killed Billy Bonka. Fortunately, the famous amateur detective Hercule McClue is on hand to assist with your investigations. While trying to solve the thrilling whodunnit mystery, you'll enjoy hot appetizers, and several guided dessert and whiskey tasting experiences.
"This event is sure to be fun for all. We have an evening planned that will let you enjoy solving a fun mystery and taste our award-winning whiskeys along with great food and, of course, chocolate!" states Amanda Lemke, Wildcat Co. Tasting Room Manager. "And I look forward to seeing the period costumes our visitors may be wearing."
Early 1900's period dress is encouraged to add to the fun but not required. Doors at Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room located at 626 2nd Street in Webster City will open at 5 PM on October 27th, and the event starts at 6 PM. Limited to 40 seats total. Get your tickets now before all the super sleuths swipe them up! A portion of all proceeds will be given to the Webster City Community Theater (WCCT) summer theater program. Click here to purchase tickets.
Don't miss out on this unique and exciting experience. Uncover the mystery of Death by Chocolate at the Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room
The Wildcat Distilling Co. Tasting Room is located at 626 2nd Street in Webster City, IA. Additional information about their award-winning whiskeys and the tasting room is available at www.wildcatdistillery.com and [email protected] or by calling 515-524-6018. Follow along at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.
