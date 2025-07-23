Uncover the Quiet Beauty of Costalegre's Noteworthy Beach Towns

Unspoiled beach towns invite travelers to unwind, explore, and reconnect with nature in Costalegre

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for its luxe retreats and discreet glamour, Costalegre reveals a quieter side shaped by small, sun-drenched beach towns, dramatic landscapes, and a slower pace of life. Each town along this 200-plus-mile stretch of Mexico's Pacific coastline, known as the "Happy Coast," offers its own rhythm with a mosaic of local culture, eco-conscious living, and outdoor exploration. From quaint fishing villages and jungle-lined shores to communities centered on conservation and adventure, the region rewards those who venture off the beaten path. Kayaking, snorkeling, and nature-driven exploration meet quiet moments of reconnection, with low-impact stays that honor both place and tradition.

Beach Towns Worth Discovering

Arroyo Seco: Get Away From it All with Sunsets, Surf, and Stillness

This untouched stretch of coast is defined by virgin beaches, vibrant sunsets, and a sustainable, rustic way of life. With a strong connection to nature and abundant opportunities for outdoor exploration, it offers a rejuvenating escape for couples, families, and adventurers alike.

What to Do: Adventure comes naturally here. Surf and kitesurf some of the region's best surf breaks along the untamed shorelines of Playa Grande or Playa Chica, mountain bike through jungle terrain, kayak along mangroves and estuaries rich in biodiversity, or spend time birdwatching for herons, parrots, and other native species.

Where to Stay: A regenerative ecotourism project developed in collaboration with nonprofits, universities, and environmental groups, Capacha Center is a conservation-focused retreat offering eco-friendly accommodations and hands-on opportunities to support sea turtle protection and the reintroduction of Military Macaw. The onsite Rojo Restaurant, open from mid-November to mid-May, serves seasonal, locally sourced dishes in an open-air setting beneath a thatched roof. (Rates from US$93 per night.) The beachfront Paikea Mexico offers rustic glamping set within an organic garden, with multi-day retreats centered on surfing, yoga, and Pilates. (Rates from US$100 per night, retreat packages vary.)

Punta Perula: Easygoing Days and Island-Hopping Adventures

Set on the Bay of Chamela, this tranquil fishing village is known for its calm waters, relaxed atmosphere, and access to offshore islands such as Isla Cocinas.

What to Do: Punta Perula serves as a gateway to the Bay of Chamela's hidden gems. Boat tours to Isla Cocinas reveal quiet coves ideal for snorkeling and beachcombing, with excursions operated by local outfitters such as Mex-ECO Tours. On shore, visitors can enjoy beach walks, shoreline fishing, and fresh oysters served steps from the surf. Mariscos Chee Chee, a local favorite for more than 30 years, offers a taste of the region's culinary heritage.

Where to Stay: Casa Tilmacalli Hotel provides a boutique experience that pairs exclusivity with personalized service, just steps from the bay. (Rates from US$150 ). Less than a mile from the beaches, Villa Nawuales features individually designed villas overlooking the Pacific, each infused with handcrafted details by Mexican artisans. (Rates vary.)

La Manzanilla: Blending Natural Encounters With Community-Centered Calm

Tucked along the bay of Tenacatita, this peaceful town is known for its strong sense of community, access to nature-based experiences and wellness offerings, making it a standout for both relaxation and discovery.

What to Do: The town's Cocodrilario gives a rare chance to observe crocodiles in their natural habitat, which is a Ramsar designated estuary. La Manzanilla Beach stretches for nearly three miles with wide walkable sands ideal for families and long, leisurely strolls. Local seafood spots like El Gabacho and the restaurant at Chantli Mare bring fresh Pacific flavors to the table.

Where to Stay: The seven-room Chantli Mare oceanfront retreat, ideal for couples and small groups, was originally built as a family home in the 1970s and reimagined to share the beauty of the beach and the warmth of the local people. (Rates from US$480 ). Within reach of La Manzanilla's restaurants and wildlife sanctuary, Clara Vista Villas' 11 modern beachfront apartments are available for short- and long-term stays, each set along the sand and designed with natural materials and locally crafted art and furnishings. (Rates vary). Nearby, MangleRojo's wooden villas are built with palm-thatched roofs and outdoor showers, blending nature-focused design with refined comfort. (Rates from US$435 .)

Melaque: Mixing Beach Energy With Laid-Back Coastal Culture

A vibrant town popular with Canadian snowbirds and families alike, Melaque combines easy-going charm with great food, local culture, and family-friendly beaches.

What to Do: The calm waters of the protected cove makes Playa Melaque ideal for water sports including kayaking, paddleboarding, and water skiing, suitable for all skill levels. The broad, sandy beach is also great for swimming, bodyboarding, and skimboarding.

Where to Stay: Hotel Tepalcates is an adults-only 10-room retreat on the beach, with each room inspired by a different Mexican state, blending privacy, comfort, and local culture. (Rates from US$175 ). Bungalows Las Hamacas includes 34 air-conditioned units with direct beach access, a swimming pool, and an on-site restaurant serving casual fare. (Rates from US$93 ).

Barra de Navidad: Waterfront Charm With a Festive Coastal Spirit

Set on a sandbar where the lagoon meets the Pacific, Barra de Navidad stands out for its scenic setting, local flavor, and walkable charm. The town is known for its marina, vibrant nightlife, and walkable waterfront promenade, the Malecon, making it a lively yet laid-back destination.

What to Do: Take a boat across the lagoon to Isla Navidad, stroll the Malecon shopping for local crafts, or enjoy fresh seafood and live music at El Manglito. For a relaxed morning, breakfast at Bananas overlooks the water.

Where to Stay: Hotel Barra de Navidad sits right on the beach, with a tropical garden, swimming pool, and open-air restaurant steps from the Malecon and lagoon. (Rates from US$100 ). Cabo Blanco , just 10 minutes from the town center, delights with refreshing outdoor pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and traditional Mexican dining at El Pueblito . (Rates from US$84 ).

About Costalegre

Situated within the state of Jalisco, Costalegre, which translates to "Happy Coast," stretches more than 200 miles along the Pacific Coast from south of Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. Characterized by rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungles, it comprises the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán. A leader in sustainability, the region's tourism stakeholders are committed to providing a low-density environmentally minded visitor experience. Dotted along the region are charming Mexican towns known for their eco-tourism offerings, architecture, and traditional cuisine. Renowned for its exclusive resorts and properties, including the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Careyes, Las Alamandas, Las Rosadas, and Six Senses Xala (set to open in 2027), Costalegre also offers an array of more budget-friendly accommodations, as well as a host of private homes and villas for rent.

Travel to Costalegre is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). The region is connected by Federal Highway 200, also known as Carretera Pacífico, a two-lane fully paved highway. The Chalacatepec International Airport is currently under development.

