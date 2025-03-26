Uncovering Proteomic Biomarkers Linking Type 2 Diabetes to Cardiovascular Risk, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Using an innovative high-throughput proteomic analysis method, which measures approximately 1,000 abundance proteins in plasma across a wide range of biological pathways, numerous proteins have been identified that distinguish healthy controls from those with prediabetes and T2D. Post this

Register for this webinar to gain insights into how specific proteins can indicate more severe metabolic disorders and provide a better understanding of the pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease in diabetic patients.

Join Prof. Karol Kaminski, MD, PhD, Cardiologist, Professor, Medical University of Bialystok; and Fanny Taborsak-Lines, MSc, Technical Product Manager, Olink Proteomics (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Uncovering Proteomic Biomarkers Linking Type 2 Diabetes to Cardiovascular Risk.

