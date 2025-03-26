Uncovering Proteomic Biomarkers Linking Type 2 Diabetes to Cardiovascular Risk, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how specific proteins can indicate the severity of metabolic disorders and provide a better understanding of the pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease in diabetic patients. The presenter will explain how NGS-based proteomics was leveraged to identify key biomarkers that differentiate healthy individuals from those with metabolic conditions, further stratifying them into prediabetic and Type 2 diabetes stages. Biomarkers linking diabetes to heart disease will also be presented. Finally, there will be a discussion on plasma proteomics analysis and its applications in identifying cardiometabolic signatures.
TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glucose metabolism disturbances, particularly type 2 diabetes (T2D), are significant risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. However, the biomarkers for atherosclerosis development in patients with T2D or prediabetes remain largely unexplored.
In this webinar, the cardiovascular expert Prof. Karol Kaminski, MD, PhD, will present a study that contributes to closing this gap in research. This study identified proteomic biomarkers in individuals with untreated glucose metabolism disturbances who are not diagnosed with diabetes, chronic inflammatory, neoplastic or cardiovascular disease.
Using an innovative high-throughput proteomic analysis method, which measures approximately 1,000 abundance proteins in plasma across a wide range of biological pathways, numerous proteins have been identified that distinguish healthy controls from those with prediabetes and T2D.
Join Prof. Karol Kaminski, MD, PhD, Cardiologist, Professor, Medical University of Bialystok; and Fanny Taborsak-Lines, MSc, Technical Product Manager, Olink Proteomics (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
