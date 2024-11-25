Uncovering the Effects of Fatherlessness and the Power of Faith

Xulon Press presents a thorough exploration and understanding about the influences that broken and fatherless families have on their children.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author April M. Sameck, Ph.D. provides an interesting exploration about fatherless families in Where have all the Fathers Gone?($12.49, paperback, 9798868506024; $5.99, e-book, 9798868506031).
April M. Sameck, Ph.D. shares extensive research into the complexities of fatherlessness and its harmful influence on children and families. The author delves into the many issues that challenge families today, including death, divorce, infidelity and addiction. Readers will appreciate the statistical observations and real-life testimonials from sons affected by fatherless homes and the personal impact they experienced. Dr. Sameck thoughtfully expresses how one's faith in God can be the greatest source of healing, while also providing many valuable resources for additional healing, help and change.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Sameck said,
"My twenty-five years of private practice counseling with families have been the foundation of my understanding the influences broken and fatherless families have on their children. The image I believe God gave me of this book title, cover photo and purpose are the primary inspiration to write the book."
April M. Sameck, Ph.D. holds four degrees from the University of Florida including a BAE, MAE, Eds and Doctorate of Philosophy in Counselor Education from the graduate school. Professionally, she taught special education, kindergarten and served as a school counselor and assistant to the administrator at The University of Florida Laboratory School and in Alachua County for fifteen years. Dr. Sameck then went into private practice as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in the state of Florida for twenty-five years before retiring. She enjoys hiking to appreciate nature, walking distances for exercise, extensive travel with her husband and family, entertaining family and friends, and cooking and baking for large groups. Dr. Sameck is a steadfast admirer of their two schnauzer dogs.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Where have all the Fathers Gone? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
