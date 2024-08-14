Under New Ownership Texas Hills Vineyard Introduces New Wines and Wine Clubs

Texas Hills Vineyard is one of the most unique, historic wineries in Texas and we are proud to carry on its rich tradition while adding to its facilities. It has produced award-winning wines for nearly 30 years, and we are now adding experiences including The Red Room speakeasy. Post this

Texas Hills Vineyard welcomes guests and loyal club members to enjoy a wine tasting on the patio overlooking the estate vineyards, green pastures, wildflowers, and rolling hills. The winery is family-friendly offering live music, light bites, food pairings, sensory classes, and a gift shop.

Texas Hills Vineyard is well-known for its high-quality wines which have won more than 300 medals at prestigious international wine competitions. The winery recently released its Estate Chardonnay from the Texas Hill Country with great acidity rounded out by minimal oak to highlight lemon curd, vanilla, and tropical fruits. And a Tempranillo Newsome Vineyard from the Texas High Plains with an abundance of ripe Bing cherries, purple fig, caramel, and a soft chocolate and vanilla finish. Both wines come with beautiful new labels. Texas Hills is preparing to release new wines to its portfolio in the coming months.

"Texas Hills Vineyard is one of the most unique, historic wineries in Texas and we are proud to carry on its rich tradition while adding to its facilities," says new owner Jim Mueller. "Texas Hills Vineyard has produced award-winning wines for nearly 30 years, and we are now adding experiences around these famous wines including The Red Room speakeasy, and a petting zoo for the kids."

New Winery Venues

To bridge the rich past of the vineyard to an exciting new future, Texas Hills Vineyard is adding to its culinary offerings with The Red Room speakeasy with a menu that perfectly complements and highlights the wines.

Introducing the Texas Hills Vineyard Club

To provide elevated experiences for members, Texas Hills Vineyard is introducing its Vineyard Club which offers exclusive access to the new amenities at the winery. Vineyard Club members will enjoy priority reservation access to the soon-to-open Red Room. Vineyard Club members also receive invitations to three annual members' parties, four free wine tastings at The Red Room, and 18 bottles of wine per year.

Members of any of the Texas Hills Vineyard wine clubs enjoy complimentary tastings and VIP treatment at the winery. Members can choose to receive four, six, or 12 bottles five times a year and unlike many wine clubs, members can hand-pick the wines they want to receive. The winery is introducing an exclusive Barrel program with 20% discounts on wine, merchandise, and events. There is no fee to sign up for the wine-tasting club directly via the newly updated Texas Hills Vineyard website.

About Texas Hills Vineyard

Located in Johnson City in the Texas Hill Country AVA, Texas Hills Vineyard was founded in 1995 and comprises 25 acres. The rolling hills resemble the picturesque Tuscan countryside which inspired the use of Italian techniques in producing the wines. Texas Hills Vineyard is one of the most award-winning wineries in the heart of the famed Texas Hill Country. Known for its ideal weather, temperature, and soil conditions, the Hill Country has become a hotbed of winemaking in the U.S. Texas Hills Vineyard is located at 878 Ranch Road 2766, Johnson City, TX 78636. Telephone: 830-868-2321. Visit the Texas Hills Vineyard website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

