Under Pressure Explores Why Major Infrastructure Projects Fail Early

"Project failure is rarely caused by lack of effort. It is caused by invisible risk upstream" Post this

Under Pressure, a newly released book by former U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operator and infrastructure executive K.S. Ernce, examines why large, complex projects often fail long before execution begins and why those failures typically remain invisible until recovery is no longer possible.

Drawing on experience from high consequence military operations and large scale infrastructure delivery, Under Pressure argues that most project failures are not caused by lack of effort or technical capability. Instead, they originate from unowned risk embedded upstream in planning, procurement, and handoff decisions.

The book challenges conventional project oversight models that rely heavily on activity based reporting and after the fact metrics. Ernce explains how gaps in visibility, fragmented ownership, and delayed verification create false confidence in project readiness while execution risk quietly accumulates.

Under Pressure reframes readiness as a decision grade signal rather than a checklist outcome. By shifting focus from outputs to system level preparedness, the book outlines how organizations can identify execution risk earlier, when corrective action is still possible and before downstream failure becomes inevitable.

Topics examined in Under Pressure include:

How execution risk accumulates before work begins

Why traditional reporting systems fail under pressure

The difference between visibility and actionable readiness

How ownership breakdowns undermine accountability

Practical approaches to identifying risk while recovery still exists

Written for executives, project leaders, and operators responsible for outcomes in high stakes environments, Under Pressure is particularly relevant to organizations operating in utilities, infrastructure, construction, and industrial sectors where schedule, cost, and credibility are tightly coupled.

All proceeds from Under Pressure are donated to the Venture Foundation for Hope, which provides support to veterans and their families.

Under Pressure is available now in print and Kindle formats on Amazon.

About the Author

K.S. Ernce is a former U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operator and the CEO of OnTraxSys, a firm focused on material readiness and execution risk reduction for large scale infrastructure projects. He works with utilities, engineering and construction firms, and industrial operators to improve execution visibility, accountability, and outcome reliability.

Media Contact

Kelly Ernce, Ernce Press an imprint of Ontraxsys LLC, 1 772-202-8450, [email protected], Ontraxsys.com

SOURCE Ernce Press an imprint of Ontraxsys LLC