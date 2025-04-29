Under the Radar - the Penetron System Ensures Concrete Durability for Polish Homes

An added advantage of the Penetron System is the self-healing capability of our crystalline products that ensures long-term durability for treated concrete structures. Post this

While Poland's house prices are experiencing double-digit growth, Dariusz Samcik, Director of Penetron Poland, expects domestic construction activity to remain stable, maintaining an upward trajectory concurrent with market trends.

"At the same time, the Penetron Poland team is seeing a steady increase in demand for proven concrete waterproofing solutions – such as our Penetron System – that ensure impermeable concrete structures and extend the service life of the buildings," adds Dariusz Samcik.

The Penetron System comprises a comprehensive suite of concrete waterproofing and protection products including crystalline waterproofing, waterstops, and liquid sealers. As a solution for impermeable and durable concrete, it is easy to use – either by adding admixture to the concrete mix during the batching phase or by topically applying on a prepared concrete surface – and aids in reduced construction time.

Residential

Thanks to a history of successful applications, the Penetron System is also seeing wider use by housing contractors. Here are the most recent projects:

Solano multi-family development, Gdynia

Housing estate, Ustronie Morskie

Apartment building, Szczecin

Housing estate ul. Bogusława, Kołobrzeg

Underground garage and basement complex, Warsaw

Piastowskie housing development, Kraków

Łopuskiego Street Residences, Kołobrzeg

Housing estate, Dziwnów

Apartment building, Rzeszów

Multi-family development, Chełm

"Wild Pearl" housing estate, Kołobrzeg

"An added advantage of the Penetron System is the self-healing capability of our crystalline products that ensures long-term durability for treated concrete structures," says Dariusz Samcik. "This virtually eliminates the need for any future concrete-related maintenance."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

