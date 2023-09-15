Under the Weather® unveils an exciting rebrand with a new name and look, ensuring everyone can Live Life, Weatherlessly™

WeatherPod evokes a protecting space; a space where customers can feel comfortable and confident knowing they've chosen the best gear to live their best lives outdoors. A truly customizable weather solution that will work with any active lifestyle Tweet this

"As the inventor of the original pop-up weather Pod, WeatherPod® is a nod to our past, and a hint to where we want to go with our brand in the future," says CEO Kelly Mahan. "WeatherPod evokes a protecting space; a space where customers can feel comfortable and confident knowing they've chosen the best gear to live their best lives outdoors. A truly customizable weather solution that will work with any active lifestyle. And now with our new name WeatherPod, we hope to continue being a trusted name, just like Under the Weather, for thousands of active households, for years to come!"

Designed in the US, WeatherPod® offers an extensive collection of Pods and accessories that are designed to put your safety and comfort first, no matter the weather conditions. With the new rebrand, which is scheduled for a complete rollout by end of the year, WeatherPod® can reach their ever-growing fan base of sports parents and outdoor devotees, connecting with people who love being outside. And the new colors, logo and tagline of Live. Life. Weatherlessly™, embody the brand's true essence.

The rebrand encompasses several exciting elements, including:

A FRESH IDENTITY

The Rain-Drop Rainbow:

Depicts the WeatherPod ideal: Being there, no matter the weather.

Rain drops represent unpredictable weather and its challenges.

The resulting rainbow reinforces the brand promise, not letting anything rain on one's parade.

WeatherPod®

The origin of their evolution as an outdoor lifestyle brand, WeatherPod® symbolizes where they started; as the makers of the original pop-up Pod, and where they're headed as a brand; an inviting space, a destination, where outdoor enthusiasts can explore and customize protective solutions that make weather a non-factor and that truly enhance their active lifestyles.

Live. Life. Weatherlessly.™

'Missing out' isn't a part of the WeatherPod® vocabulary, nor their customers'. And it's also why WeatherPod has made it their mission to make sure everyone can live life, fearlessly. Live it, confidently. "Live. Life. Weatherlessly."™

A BOLD NEW LOOK

Like the new brand identity, WeatherPod's look must also evolve. The new look is clean and contemporary with an effortless appeal and unfussy style, just like their products. The new color palette embodies the serenity of communing with nature, the fluid hues of changing weather, and the restorative effects of outdoor activity.

About WeatherPod®

WeatherPod®, formerly Under the Weather®, has been home to the original pop-up Pod since it was established in 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. First to market, WeatherPod's mission is to provide innovative weather-protection and active lifestyle solutions for day hikers, RVers, sports parents, tailgating fans, festival buffs, and anyone determined to Live. Life. Weatherlessly™.

WeatherPod® has been featured on ABC's "Shark Tank" and "Good Morning America", NBC's "Today Show"; "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"; the "Rachael Ray Show"; Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" and Weather Channel's AMHQ: America's Morning Headquarters."

Visit www.shopweatherpod.com for more information. Stay connected with WeatherPod® on Facebook, Instagram @shopweatherpod and Twitter @shopweatherpod

Media Contact

Daniela Vitali, WeatherPod, 1 201-953-4683, [email protected]

SOURCE WeatherPod