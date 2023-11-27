AAEA members publish new research in JAAEA

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With climate change, extreme weather and natural disasters, short- and long- term shocks to higher education are likely in the future. New research helps to shed light on how administrators and educators can approach these shocks and better understand variations in student preferences and expectations.

In the new article "Undergraduate enrollment intentions and willingness-to-pay for online to in-person teaching modalities: capturing heterogeneity across and within universities in the U.S. during the pandemic" in the Journal of the Agricultural & Applied Economics Assocation, Jason Bergtold from Kansas State University, Jerrod Penn from Louisiana State University, Kathryn Boys from North Carolina State University, Kristin Kiesel from the University of California, Davis, Mariah Ehmke from the USDA-Economic Research Service, and Bhagyashree Katare from Purdue University, analyze undergraduate students' enrollment intentions and preferences for alternate teaching modalities during the pandemic.

They say, "Higher education administrators can account for student preferences to bolster course flexibility, better frame communication to address student concerns and needs, as well as help sustain enrollment. Secondly, findings provide insight into undergraduate students' willingness to make tradeoffs, and to pay for, features of campus life during times of disruption. The challenges of COVID-19 show the usefulness of these insights of whether to support campus and residential experiences and asynchronous versus synchronous teaching modalities."

