Underground Stormwater Management using Geocellular Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about innovative geocellular systems transforming underground stormwater management amid urbanization and climate changes. Attendees will gain insights into an understanding of underground storage system types. The featured speaker will share key characteristics of an effective geocelluar system. The speaker will also discuss advances in the design, delivery, installation and maintenance of geocelluar systems.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover innovative approaches to underground stormwater management through this webinar, exploring the effectiveness and versatility of geocellular systems in addressing urbanization and climate challenges. Innovation and new technology are the keys to pushing any industry forward, and the architecture, engineering and construction industries are no exception. With rapid urbanization limiting site footprints and climate change increasing rainfall, the need for effective and adaptable underground stormwater management systems only continues to increase. Geocellular stormwater management systems are an effective method to face the surface water challenges of today.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss the use of geocellular stormwater management systems as an alternative to other types of underground stormwater management systems. They will evaluate the benefits of geocellular systems as well as analyze the key characteristics of effective systems through the design, delivery, installation and maintenance phases. As part of this analysis, they will look at available online design tools, technical product support, associated construction technologies and proper installation and maintenance.

ACO StormBrixx®, a unique, patented, plastic geocellular stormwater management system, will be used to highlight key characteristics of an effective system throughout the presentation. This tried and tested system has been in use for over a decade globally. It is designed for surface water detention, retention, infiltration and reuse. Its versatility allows it to be used in applications across all construction environments as a standalone solution or as part of a sustainable drainage system.

Join Alison Frye PE, Senior Civil Engineer Technical Sales Support — Underground Structures, ACO, Inc. USA, for the live webinar on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Underground Stormwater Management using Geocellular Systems.

