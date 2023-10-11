Underneath the Lost Kilos: Weight Loss in Metabolic Disease, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Learn about the underlying biology of weight loss, and how imaging can be used to advance drug development and further our understanding of metabolic disease. Attendees of this free webinar will learn about why we need to look beyond kilos (or pounds) lost, and rather consider the effects that different pharmacotherapies and treatments are having on overall health.
TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into weight loss in metabolic disease and how imaging can provide insights in this field. Weight loss is a very popular topic amidst the recent unprecedented effects of newly developed pharmacotherapies. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that we need to better understand what is happening underneath the lost kilos.
Where is the weight loss really coming from? What effects does weight loss have in the context of other organs and disease states? And how can these insights be used to advance drug development?
The underlying biology of metabolic diseases is complex, there are many different pathways and mechanisms involved. In addition to discussing biology, the featured speakers will dig deeper into learnings from bariatric surgery and previous obesity and diabetes clinical trials.
Finally, they will cover how imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET), can help to answer the burning questions surrounding weight loss in drug development.
Join this webinar to learn about weight loss, the underlying biology, drug development and how imaging can be used to further our understanding of metabolic disease.
Join Lars Johansson, Chief Scientific Officer, Antaros Medical; Lena Carlsson Ekander, Professor, Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, University of Gothenburg; and Björn Carlsson, Executive Medical Director, Early Clinical Development, AstraZeneca, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
