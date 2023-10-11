Underneath the Lost Kilos: Weight Loss in Metabolic Disease, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In addition to discussing biology, the featured speakers will dig deeper into learnings from bariatric surgery and previous obesity and diabetes clinical trials. Tweet this

The underlying biology of metabolic diseases is complex, there are many different pathways and mechanisms involved. In addition to discussing biology, the featured speakers will dig deeper into learnings from bariatric surgery and previous obesity and diabetes clinical trials.

Finally, they will cover how imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET), can help to answer the burning questions surrounding weight loss in drug development.

Join this webinar to learn about weight loss, the underlying biology, drug development and how imaging can be used to further our understanding of metabolic disease.

Join Lars Johansson, Chief Scientific Officer, Antaros Medical; Lena Carlsson Ekander, Professor, Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, University of Gothenburg; and Björn Carlsson, Executive Medical Director, Early Clinical Development, AstraZeneca, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Underneath the Lost Kilos: Weight Loss in Metabolic Disease.

