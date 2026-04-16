Underrated. Underestimated. Unstoppable. LPTV Powers the Future with 5G Broadcast Revolution

"LPTV is thriving and leading the charge into a mobile-first, broadcast-powered future," said Frank Copsidas. "5G Broadcast transforms our 'low power' into massive national impact. This sold-out meeting is proof the industry is all-in on what's next." Post this

The morning kicks off at 10:00 AM with the technical deep-dive Rewiring Broadcast: New Workflows, New Revenues, New Intelligence." Moderated by LPTVBA Board Member and Center Point Broadcasting CEO Scott Centers, this session will explore evolving media landscapes, including groundbreaking ATSC 3.0 workflows for LPTV, fresh revenue models, and the smart integration of AI to supercharge operations. Presenters Steve Doll (President, D2D Technologies) and Kumar Ramaswamy (President & Co-Founder, igolgi) will deliver practical insights that help operators modernize and monetize like never before.

A major spotlight will shine on the 11:00 AM session Airwaves Reimagined: 5G Broadcast Unleashed," moderated by LPTVBA Founder & Chairman Frank "SuperFrank" Copsidas. Visionary speakers including Bill Christian (CEO, Milachi Media), Vern Fotheringham (Executive Chairman, Castanet 5G LLC), Matt Lunati (Senior RF Engineer, Combined Wireless LLC), and Javier Rodriguez Fernandez (Qualcomm) will unveil the game-changing power of 5G Broadcast — the efficient, one-to-many technology that streams live video, data services, AI-generated content, and emergency alerts straight to millions of mobile devices without straining unicast networks.

Exciting 5G Broadcast developments to be highlighted include:

- The launch of WCRN Boston in full 5G Broadcast mode, bringing advanced mobile delivery to a top-tier market.

- The exciting return of WWOO, the world's first 24/7 5G Broadcast station, back on air with 5G Broadcast and set to showcase proven real-world performance that first lit up smartphones years ago.

- HC2 Broadcasting launching a dedicated 5G Broadcast station in Las Vegas, perfectly timed with NAB for live demonstrations right in the heart of the action.

Attendees will dive deep into why LPTV is the smart, superior platform for 5G Broadcast compared to full-power stations — delivering greater flexibility, faster deployment, lower costs, and the unique ability to extend high-quality signals into places traditional broadcast has never reliably reached before. The conversation will spotlight the "best and highest use" of LPTV spectrum exploring a seamless hybrid ATSC 3.0 + 5G Broadcast world.

The afternoon policy session, Policy Pressure Points: The Future of LPTV will bring together sharp legal minds and seasoned operators to read the regulatory tea leaves. Speakers Mark Denbo (Attorney, Smithwick & Belendiuk), Les Levi (President, HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc.), and Davina Sashkin (Partner, Wilkinson Barker Knauer) will tackle new rules, the flood of 2,000+ new LPTV applications, spectrum auctions, and the strategic battle between 5G Broadcast and traditional TV models. Expect candid discussion on navigating the "best and highest use" of spectrum and positioning LPTV for long-term regulatory wins.

The energy won't end on April 19. The LPTVBA will keep the momentum rolling with its popular monthly member webinars that keep operators ahead of the curve on trends, tech, and opportunities. With the recent filing of over 2,200 applications for new LPTV stations — adding to an existing base of more than 5,300 — LPTV has firmly emerged as a hot investment commodity, offering a clear, unstoppable path to scalable national coverage, fresh revenue from datacasting and mobile services, and a resilient backbone for tomorrow's media delivery.

As the broadcast community is already buzzing — LPTV isn't just showing up; it's stealing the show at NAB 2026!

"LPTV is thriving and leading the charge into a mobile-first, broadcast-powered future," said Frank Copsidas. "5G Broadcast transforms our 'low power' into massive national impact. This sold-out meeting is proof the industry is all-in on what's next."

The LPTVBA extends early thanks to all speakers, sponsors, and future attendees who are making this milestone event an absolute must-attend. Here's to an even bigger 2027 — the future is bright, mobile, and broadcasting stronger than ever!

About the LPTV Broadcasters Association

The LPTVBA represents Low Power Television broadcasters across the United States, advocating for innovation, smart regulation, and exciting new business opportunities in the evolving media ecosystem. Through education, networking, and pioneering initiatives like 5G Broadcast deployment, the Association empowers members to deliver local value with national-scale reach.

Media Contact

Amy Lodes, LPTV Broadcasters Association, 1 475-977-9450, [email protected], www.lptvba.org

SOURCE LPTV Broadcasters Association