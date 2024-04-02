Understand how to Use Love Wisdom Energy to Find Freedom from Life's Muck

Third book in the "Heartbeat" series shows the path from being overwhelmed to finding joy

BENNINGTON, Neb., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expanding on her "Heartbeat" series of books, business expert, entrepreneur, and leadership coach Cathy "Fitz" Fitzhenry shares tools for breaking free of life's chaos in "Heartbeat Staying Out of Life's Muck by Tapping into the Love Wisdom Energy."

On top of sharing keys to Heart-based and intuitive leadership, Fitz offers readers a roadmap to understanding and navigating life's muck. Muck refers to negative situations in life that create drama due to fear, challenge, hurt, pain, or illness, and seem to suck the joy out of life.

"Living life in the muck creates stress, illness, lack of focus, and exhaustion from dealing with feelings that can land you in the hospital with a brain break," Fitz explained "I've experienced this firsthand. I never experienced depression, anxiety, or moodiness. Despite my high emotional intelligence, I found myself overwhelmed by chaos beyond my control. By tapping into the intuitive love wisdom energy I was able to break free and discover a transformative experience that I now share with the world."

Using intuitive love wisdom energy opens a path to greater insight, allowing readers to transcend, release, and learn from the muck that can pull them down. It allows those who use and understand it to stay on a path to joy and can be a powerful tool for leaders, high-achievers, and role models who impact society and families. It can help create an environment of respect, openness, and inclusivity, and prepare people to handle challenges with greater self-awareness and innate intuitive love wisdom.

"Heartbeat Staying Out of Life's Muck by Tapping into the Love Wisdom Energy" provides readers with passages designed to inspire inner reflection as well as powerful "Thoughts to Ponder" at the end of each chapter, allowing the reader to let their intuitive wisdom use the book for deeper learning. Through engaging storytelling and insightful wisdom, Fitz opens the door to experiencing heart-based intuitive living and leading.

"As you read this book, let it speak to you," Fitz said. "Let it challenge your beliefs and the stories that your ego puts into your conscious and subconscious minds. It is timeless, and when you are ready, it will resonate with you."

Additional information about love wisdom energy and Heart-based intuitive leadership can be found in Fitz's other books in the "Heartbeat" series, available now.

About the author

Cathy "Fitz" Fitzhenry is an exceptional business mind with a passion for creativity and a remarkable ability to connect people. Guided by her intuitive gifts, Fitz constantly pursues multiple adventures, both in the business world and in her personal life. As an expert in Heart-based living and leadership, Fitz serves as a CEO coach, mentor, confidant, and author of numerous books in the Heartbeat series. Her works provide invaluable insights for individuals and leaders who aspire to deepen their understanding of intuitive connections and leading from the heart. She is the visionary behind The Leading Heart Community and has built a reputation as a serial entrepreneur. To learn more about Fitz and her transformative work, visit her websites at http://www.TheLeadingHeart.com or http://www.CathyFitzhenry.com.

