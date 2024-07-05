When companies gain control of their data, they unlock a host of business benefits, from reducing risk to driving decision making. A robust data governance program involves a continuous process that evolves with the organization's data landscape. Post this

"When companies gain control of their data, they unlock a host of business benefits, from reducing risk to driving decision making. A robust data governance program involves a continuous process that evolves with the organization's data landscape," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Understand the Stages of a Data Governance Lifecycle to Upgrade Business Data Value."

Define the Purpose and Goals

"Whatever the motivation, an initial step will involve identifying risks and practices that present obstacles to attaining business goals. For example, insufficient data security will compromise regulatory compliance. And poor data quality will reduce the effectiveness of decision making and AI initiatives."

Design the Data Governance Strategy

"First, the data governance framework will include determining data governance roles and responsibilities. Properly managing data involves input from stakeholders throughout the organization. Some common roles include data governance sponsors and council, data owners, data custodians, data stewards, and data users."

Implement the Data Governance Program

"With policies and procedures outlined and strategies documented, the real work begins. Technology can play a crucial role in this process. For example, automation can significantly reduce the time involved in labeling and tracking sensitive data. Likewise, automating data retention and destruction policies improves accuracy and defensibility."

Review and Adapt

"The final stage involves evaluating the effectiveness of data governance initiatives and refining processes and policies accordingly. As new data sets and security risks emerge, and as processes within the organization change, the data governance framework will need to change, as well."

Leverage Expert Resources Throughout the Stages of a Data Governance Lifecycle

Many organizations effectively utilize information governance solutions to streamline the data governance process. Working with organizations like eMazzanti Technologies and Messaging Architects provides access to both extensive expertise and cutting-edge technologies.

