Understanding California's HOA Insurance Crisis: Why Insurance Premiums Keep Rising

Rising insurance premiums are not necessarily the result of issues within an individual community—they reflect a much larger insurance market challenge affecting community associations throughout California. Post this

Many boards and homeowners understandably ask:

Why are our insurance costs increasing so dramatically?

Why is our deductible so much higher?

Why are insurance companies refusing to renew coverage?

Is our community doing something wrong?

The answer, in most cases, is no. These increases are part of a much larger insurance market that is affecting community associations throughout California.

A Statewide Insurance Challenge

Insurance carriers determine premiums based on risk. During the past several years, California has experienced record-setting losses from:

Wildfires

Severe storms and flooding

Water damage claims

Inflation in construction costs

Rising labor costs

Supply chain disruptions

Large liability lawsuits

Aging infrastructure throughout many communities

When insurance companies experience significant losses, they reassess the amount of risk they are willing to insure. Some carriers have chosen to leave the California market altogether, while others have significantly reduced the number of policies they write.

As competition decreases, remaining insurance companies often increase premiums and become much more selective regarding the communities they insure.

Replacement Costs Have Increased Dramatically

One of the largest factors affecting insurance premiums is the increased cost to rebuild damaged property.

The cost of rebuilding a condominium or townhome community today is substantially higher than it was just a few years ago due to:

Higher material costs

Skilled labor shortages

Increased permitting expenses

Longer construction timelines

Inflation affecting nearly every aspect of construction

Insurance policies must reflect these higher replacement values to help ensure adequate coverage following a major loss.

Wildfire Risk Affects More Than Mountain Communities

Many people assume only communities located directly adjacent to open space are impacted by wildfire risk.

However, insurers evaluate many factors, including:

Regional wildfire exposure

Wind conditions

Distance to fire services

Building construction

Roof materials

Landscaping

Access roads

Historical claims within the region

As a result, communities many miles away from recent wildfires may still experience increased insurance premiums.

More Frequent and More Expensive Claims

Insurance carriers have also seen increases in claims involving:

Water intrusion

Plumbing failures

Roof leaks

Sewer backups

Slip-and-fall accidents

Balcony failures

Storm damage

Electrical fires

Even relatively small claims have become significantly more expensive to repair because of rising labor and material costs.

Higher Deductibles Have Become Common

Many associations are now seeing deductibles increase from amounts that were once considered standard to substantially higher deductibles.

While this may seem frustrating, higher deductibles often help make coverage available when insurers are limiting the risks they are willing to accept.

For many communities, accepting a higher deductible has become one of the few available options to maintain necessary insurance protection.

Insurance Companies Are Looking More Closely at Community Maintenance

Today's insurance carriers are carefully reviewing the condition of the properties they insure.

Many now request inspections before issuing or renewing policies and may require corrective work involving:

Roof maintenance

Tree trimming

Electrical equipment

Fire protection systems

Balconies and elevated structures

Asphalt and trip hazards

Lighting

Handrails

Deferred maintenance

Communities that proactively maintain their common areas often present a stronger insurance profile.

How Boards Can Help Protect Their Community

Although no board can control the insurance market, there are important steps that can improve a community's overall insurability.

These include:

Addressing deferred maintenance promptly

Maintaining adequate reserve funding

Completing recommended inspections

Repairing safety hazards quickly

Enforcing contractor insurance requirements

Reviewing governing documents for outdated provisions

Working closely with experienced insurance professionals

Planning ahead for annual renewals rather than waiting until policies expire

Good maintenance practices not only help protect residents but may also make a community more attractive to insurance carriers.

Why Premium Increases Do Not Necessarily Reflect Poor Management

One of the most common misconceptions is that rising insurance premiums mean an association has been poorly managed.

In reality, many well-managed communities with strong financials, excellent maintenance programs, and very few claims have still experienced substantial premium increases.

These increases are being seen throughout California and, in many cases, across the nation.

Looking Ahead

Insurance remains one of the most important protections an association can maintain. While the current insurance market presents challenges, boards that plan ahead, maintain their communities responsibly, and work closely with qualified insurance professionals place themselves in the strongest possible position.

Although insurance costs may remain elevated for some time, informed decision-making and proactive maintenance can help reduce risk and support the long-term financial health of the community.

About Lordon Management

For more than 60 years, Lordon Management has partnered with California homeowners associations, condominium associations, and cooperative communities by providing professional community management, financial oversight, maintenance coordination, governance support, and educational resources.

Our goal is to help Boards of Directors make informed decisions that protect both their communities and their homeowners. As the regulatory and insurance landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to providing timely information, practical guidance, and experienced management to the communities we proudly serve.

This article is provided for general educational purposes and should not be considered legal or insurance advice. Associations should consult with their legal counsel and insurance professionals regarding matters specific to their community.

Media Contact

Donalea Bauer, Lordon Management, 1 626-967-7921 3342, [email protected], www.mylordon.com

SOURCE Lordon Management