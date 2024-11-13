Understanding Diabetes: HME Square Inc. is featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Millions of people across the United States navigate the challenges of diabetes, a complex condition that requires ongoing management. Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid sheds light on this journey, featuring HME Square Inc., a leading provider of diabetes management solutions.
MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The segment delves into the emotional and practical aspects of living with diabetes, offering a captivating blend of personal stories, expert insights, and a message of hope. Viewers will gain valuable insights and foster a sense of community as they explore the realities of managing this condition.
Yoonho Khang, Ph.D., CEO, of HME Square Inc. stated "At HME Square Inc., we're convinced that innovative technology can transform the management of chronic conditions like diabetes. Through our appearance on Viewpoint, we aim to inspire others and highlight how our solutions empower people to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives."
HME Square Inc. plays a vital role in empowering people with diabetes to take control of their health. Viewpoint explores their commitment to providing innovative tools and resources, from non-invasive glucose monitoring systems to personalized coaching programs. The segment, filmed on October 25th and featuring key members of the HME Square team, highlights how these solutions offer a sense of freedom and confidence, enabling individuals to manage their diabetes effectively and live fulfilling lives.
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid doesn't just educate, it inspires. The segment showcases the power of community and support. Viewers will gain valuable insights and discover the inspiration to navigate their own wellness journeys, whether they are living with diabetes or supporting someone who is.
About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid takes viewers on a captivating journey across a wide range of topics. From health and medical advancements to cutting-edge technology and inspiring stories of social change, these informative short-form documentaries spark curiosity and ignite conversation. Airing on public television stations nationwide, Viewpoint uses storytelling and insightful commentary to inform, inspire, and empower viewers. Find out more at https://www.viewpointproject.com/.
About HME Square Inc.:
HME Square Inc. is a leading provider of diabetes management solutions dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. Through innovative technology, personalized support, and a commitment to education, HME Square Inc. helps people with diabetes live life to the fullest. Visit their website at https://hmesquare.com/eng/ to learn more.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid
Share this article