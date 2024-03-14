Lift-and-shift offers a fast and efficient entrance to cloud computing, and it may prove the best option for some scenarios. However, organizations should view this type of migration as a first step rather than a final destination. Post this

"Lift-and-shift offers a fast and efficient entrance to cloud computing, and it may prove the best option for some scenarios. However, organizations should view this type of migration as a first step rather than a final destination," warned Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Understanding the Benefits and Limitations of Lift-and-shift Cloud Migration."

Quick and Easy Way to See Some Cloud Benefits

"While not ideal for all situations, lift-and-shift does make sense in certain scenarios. For instance, when under a tight migration deadline, the organization can quickly move to the new environment without extensive rearchitecting. Likewise, lift-and-shift works well in transitional situations, buying time for applications that will eventually undergo reengineering."

However…Cons May Outweigh the Pros

"While lift-and-shift offers a smooth transition to the cloud, it is far from a silver bullet. In the first place, it does not leverage the full potential of the cloud, and thus results may prove disappointing."

"Organizations need to pay particular attention to potential security issues. Differences in security configurations in the cloud environment may result in unexpected vulnerabilities, opening the application to unauthorized access."

Alternative Migration Methods to Consider

"Refactoring – This method involves rewriting the application to take full advantage of cloud-native services and features. It requires significantly more time and skilled resources. However, it can deliver substantial gains in efficiency, flexibility, and innovation."

Exploring Benefits and Limitations of Lift-and-shift Cloud Migration Informs Cloud Strategy

The ideal cloud migration strategy will depend on business priorities. Choosing and implementing the right strategy requires careful planning and analysis. Organizations should work with migration experts who can assist them with making an informed decision that will support business goals.

