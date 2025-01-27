Understanding the Core Value of Leadership: Leading with Love

Carol Gabriella Norbeck shares the keys to becoming a leader others want to follow

MANISTEE, Mich., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over three decades of leadership expertise, Carol Gabriella Norbeck delivers a powerful guide in her new book, "Joyful Leadership: Becoming the Light of Christ to the People You Lead with Love." Tackling the bold question, "Why would anyone want to follow you?" Norbeck shares the essential traits and behaviors that inspire true Christ-centered and people-focused leadership.

Broken into two parts, "Joyful Leadership" gives readers a roadmap to being a leader with a servant's heart. The first part covers self-leadership, focusing on loving God wholly, and developing Christ-centered character traits. The second part discusses leading others, diving into how to love your neighbor through servanthood. Both parts contain core leadership practices and reflections on the Christian theology that supports them.

"When writing this book, I started with the best leadership ideas from my research," Norbeck said. "I call them Leader Know-How: the practical steps that form the core of leadership. Through the thousands of people with whom it has been my joy to work, I have witnessed the impact of these tools that make leaders not just good, but great."

"Joyful Leadership" serves as both a guide for developing leadership skills and a resource for personal growth, offering readers journaling prompts, reflections, and prayers to help them apply Norbeck's teachings. Her professional expertise, combined with her Christian faith, provides a distinct and valuable perspective on leading others with love and joy.

"Becoming a great leader is no easy task," Norbeck explained, "It's a growth process that unfolds over the course of a career and a lifetime. You must ask yourself, 'Why would someone choose to follow you?' This crucial question compels us to examine the core of leadership—the relationship between leader and follower."

"Joyful Leadership: Becoming the Light of Christ to the People You Lead with Love"

By Carol Gabriella Norbeck

ISBN: 9798385014279 (softcover); 9798385014262 (hardcover); 9798385014255 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Carol Gabriella Norbeck has researched and trained others in premier leadership practices for more than 30 years. She is passionate about helping leaders become their best selves and learn how to serve others. Norbeck has been a Christian since childhood and a member of the Orthodox Church since 2016. Her professional expertise and her Christian commitment give her a unique and valuable perspective on how to lead others effectively with love and joy. To learn more, please visit http://www.leaderknowhow.com or http://www.joyful-leaderknowhow.com.

