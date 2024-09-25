Understanding the impact of hot weather on vehicle windshields

What might have started as a minor imperfection can quickly become a major problem if left unattended in high temperatures. Post this

Prompt repairs—Immediately address any windshield damage, no matter how small. Even tiny chips can rapidly expand into larger cracks in the summer heat. Delaying repairs increases the likelihood of needing a windshield replacement but also compromises safety on the road. A damaged windshield can shatter unexpectedly, especially under the stress of high temperatures.





Avoid DIY fixes—It might be tempting to attempt a quick fix with duct tape or a store-bought sealant, but these methods are ineffective and potentially dangerous. DIY repairs don't address underlying issues and can turn a repairable problem into one that requires a complete windshield replacement. A visit to the Paso Robles windshield repair experts at Cal State Auto & Truck Glass can get an accurate assessment of the damage.





Gradual cooling is key—When entering a hot vehicle, resist the urge to blast the air conditioning at full power. The sudden temperature change can shock the glass, potentially causing or worsening existing damage. Instead, start your AC at a lower setting and gradually increase the cooling. This approach allows the glass to adjust to the temperature change more slowly, reducing stress on the windshield.





Proper cleaning techniques—Regular cleaning is essential for maintaining visibility and protecting your windshield. However, the cleaning process requires care, especially in extreme heat. Avoid washing the windshield when it's still hot. Use a high-quality ammonia-free cleaner with clean, soft microfiber cloths to prevent scratching the glass. Use a specialized bug remover solution for stubborn bugs and debris.





Maintain the windshield wipers—The wipers play an important role in driving safety during the rainy months, but summer heat can dry them out. Check the wiper blades regularly for signs of wear or damage. Clean the rubber edges with a non-abrasive cleaner to remove built-up grime. Replace wipers every 6000 miles or as soon as they need it.





Protecting your windshield when parked—Park in shaded areas if possible. Avoid parking in direct sunlight and use an exterior windshield cover when parking for extended periods. An exterior cover protects the glass from direct sunlight and helps keep the interior cooler. Interior shades can reflect heat onto the windshield and potentially cause more harm than good.





Addressing foggy windshields—The combination of hot, humid outdoor air and cool air-conditioned interiors can lead to foggy windshields. While not as serious as cracks or chips, foggy glass can impair visibility and create driving hazards. Regular cleaning helps reduce fogging, but for persistent issues, consider having an anti-fog treatment applied by a professional.

These guidelines can help ensure that a windshield remains in optimal condition during the summer months, even when temperatures are climbing. Remember, the windshield is a crucial safety component of the vehicle. Proper care not only maintains visibility but also preserves the structural integrity of the vehicle and all of the glass, keeping you and your passengers safe on the road.

Even if you don't notice any obvious damage, it's wise to have your windshield professionally inspected periodically. Auto glass experts can detect early signs of stress or damage that might not be visible to the untrained eye and the team from Cal State Auto & Truck Glass in Paso Robles can help prevent windshield repairs, damage, and replacement.

Local and family-owned, Cal State's mobile auto glass service supports San Luis Obispo County communities near Paso Robles, Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo. The team takes pride in showing up within the scheduled time frame and using high-quality OE equivalent parts. Services include:

Repair and replace auto glass for any make and model of vehicle.

Windshield repair and replacement.

Power window repairs.

Chipped or cracked windshield repair.

Broken window repair.

Replacing door glass, motors, and regulators.

Vent, quarter, and back glass replacement.

Cal State Auto & Truck Glass has been providing windshield repair and replacement services for over 40 years. All of their auto glass technicians are certified by DOW and ICar. We provide same-day mobile service and are insured.

SOURCE Cal State Auto & Truck Glass