Understanding the Power of Patients: Examples of Patient Impact on Clinical Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to address and provide updated community draft guidance to The Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Attendees will learn best practices for incorporating multiple stakeholders — patients, caregivers, clinicians, researchers, drug companies, genetic counselors and regulatory experts — into guidance efforts. The featured speakers will discuss how to engage with patients to develop digital endpoints that are meaningful to them.
TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patient engagement in clinical development is understood to be beneficial to all stakeholders but it's not easy for companies to figure out how they implement patient feedback in their work.
This webinar explores the current state of patient involvement in clinical development and delves deep into topics such as the progress made to date and the challenges that our industry must overcome. In addition, how to address and provide updated community draft guidance to The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be discussed.
The featured speakers will have four case studies that demonstrate the impact of patient involvement in clinical study design, how this can lead to more meaningful endpoints, and make the case for why involving patients early is better for sponsors and clinicians as well as patients.
Join Pritha Kuchaculla, Executive Vice President, Client Services, VOZ Advisors; Pat Furlong, Founding President and CEO, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy; Dr. Alessandra Gaeta, Director of Research, Duchenne UK; Dr. Joe Newman, Clinical Research Fellow, Heart and Lung Research Institute, University of Cambridge; Sharon Dion, Senior Vice President, Client Services, VOZ Advisors; and Ramona Burress, Head of Patient Engagement & Insights, Takeda, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Understanding the Power of Patients: Examples of Patient Impact on Clinical Development.
