Underwood Distributing Co. Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Underwood Distributing Co. today announced it has been ranked No. 4,561 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the company's second consecutive year on the list, following its inclusion in 2025. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Underwood Distributing Co.

Underwood Distributing is a BBB Accredited and certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE). The company holds contracts with several purchasing cooperatives (including as an awarded supplier of the Equalis Group) and is a proud member of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce. In the last eight years, the company has fulfilled over 100,000 orders, serving more than 75,000 customers nationwide—including some of the largest public school districts, as well as universities, private schools, charter schools, financial institutions, bookstores, and organizations across the country.

The company carries leading brands such as Texas Instruments, NumWorks, JLab, Cricut, Calculated Industries, Brother, and CalcPop. Underwood Distributing accepts tax-exempt orders, offers competitive quotes, accepts purchase orders, and excels at meeting the needs of educators across the USA. With a commitment to affordability, exceptional service, and sustainability, the company also offers specialized services such as calculator repairs and recycling programs.

At its core, Underwood Distributing Co. is more than a supplier—it is a reliable partner educators and schools can count on, fostering innovation in classrooms and beyond with competitive pricing, fast shipping, and a reputation built on trust and collaboration.

For more information, visit underwooddistributing.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Underwood Distributing Co., Lost Mountain Commerce, LLC, 1 (800) 753-3570, [email protected], underwooddistributing.com

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SOURCE Underwood Distributing Co.