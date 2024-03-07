UNEA-6 Advocates for Biodiversity Initiatives: Arts, Technology and Media Drive Public Engagement

A New York based art & technology biodiversity solution provider presented the innovative methods to leaders of UNEP during UNEA-6.
NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28, 2024, local time, the Business and Industry Major Group (BIMG), representing global entrepreneurs, attended the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) in Nairobi, Kenya. Representatives from the Early Warning and Assessment Division, Climate Change Division, Ecosystems Division, and Industry and Economy Division of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) joined a panel discussion with BIMG and delivered speeches advocating for biodiversity conservation. The event highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing, sustainable development, and biodiversity protection across these divisions. Song Zhao, President of Melius Advisory, shared her insights on enhancing public awareness of biodiversity and sustainable development through art and technology. Referencing the ELEPOP project in New York, an innovative art and technology initiative aimed at promoting civic engagement and education in biodiversity, Zhao explored a novel approach that leverages art and technology as introductory tools and social media platforms as channels to actively increase civic engagement in learning about biodiversity and sustainability.
"Public engagement in sustainable development and biodiversity conservation must evolve beyond mere 'awareness' to foster a deeper 'connection'," Zhao stated. "This shift should pave the way for increased 'responsibility' and encourage decisive 'action'."
Leaders and participants of the panel highly recognized the innovation of these initiatives, emphasizing the necessity of promoting sustainable development among the public. They proposed continuing cross-cutting cooperation in the future to further promote biodiversity and sustainable development.
Driving public engagement in biodiversity conservation and sustainable development requires collaboration between the business community and the public sector. This collaborative approach will break down barriers, promote synergy in resource allocation and policy innovation, enhance public outreach and participation, and foster cross-sectoral cooperation. This will inject new vitality and hope into global environmental conservation efforts, paving the way for future sustainable development and vigorously advancing the process of addressing global climate challenges.
