UneeQ Holds First-Ever Speaking Session Co-Presented by an AI-Powered Digital Human, Sophie, and Showcases Next-Generation Digital Humans at SIGGRAPH 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UneeQ, a leader in digital human technology, will hold the first-ever speaking session co-presented by an AI-powered digital human at SIGGRAPH 2024. An interactive avatar and one of the first digital humans in the world, Sophie will share the stage with Marco Chavira, VP Sales USA at UneeQ, and respond to questions in real time.
Powered by generative AI, Sophie can hold realistic, human-like conversations with attendees. Her presence on stage will be the first time the technology has been tested in a truly open-ended and unscripted way.
UneeQ will deploy its orchestration technology, Synapse™, which synchronizes the large language model (LLM) with Sophie's well-developed personality and the body of knowledge upon which she's been trained for the global tech event.
UneeQ will demonstrate the seamless integration of its cutting-edge animation technologies, including Synanim™, with NVIDIA Audio2Face, an NVIDIA ACE NIM microservice for dynamic facial animation and lip sync. The company's work enables an unprecedented level of realism and believability to digital human interactions, helping address the growing demand for humanized online brand engagements.
SIGGRAPH, the premier conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, will take place from July 28 to August 1 in Denver, Colorado.
Highlights include:
- Visitors to the NVIDIA Inception Startups Innovation Zone can experience demos of UneeQ's platform and chat directly with the digital human, Sophie.
- On Generative AI Day (July 31), at 2:30 pm, UneeQ will host the first-ever speaking session co-presented by an AI-powered digital human. "The Key to Enterprise Success with Autonomous Digital Humans" features Marco Chavira, VP Sales USA, UneeQ, who will share the stage with Sophie, a digital human powered by UneeQ's Synapse platform, demonstrating the seamless orchestration of LLMs and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
- NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will discuss generative AI during his fireside chat with WIRED senior writer Lauren Goode, emphasizing the significance of advancements in the industry.
"We're thrilled to co-present with Sophie at SIGGRAPH 2024 and demonstrate how Synanim, working in concert with NVIDIA ACE, can truly elevate digital human interactions," says Marco Chavira, VP, Sales USA, UneeQ. "We're excited to show the world the future of brand engagement and customer experience."
