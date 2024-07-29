UneeQ Holds First-Ever Speaking Session Co-Presented by an AI-Powered Digital Human, Sophie, and Showcases Next-Generation Digital Humans at SIGGRAPH 2024

UneeQ, a leader in digital human technology, will hold the first-ever speaking session co-presented by an AI-powered digital human at SIGGRAPH 2024. An interactive avatar and one of the first digital humans in the world, Sophie will share the stage with Marco Chavira, VP Sales USA at UneeQ, and respond to questions in real time.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UneeQ, a leader in digital human technology, will hold the first-ever speaking session co-presented by an AI-powered digital human at SIGGRAPH 2024. An interactive avatar and one of the first digital humans in the world, Sophie will share the stage with Marco Chavira, VP Sales USA at UneeQ, and respond to questions in real time.

Powered by generative AI, Sophie can hold realistic, human-like conversations with attendees. Her presence on stage will be the first time the technology has been tested in a truly open-ended and unscripted way.