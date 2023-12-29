Unexpected Moments in Costalegre, Mexico for 2024 Travel

From Lunar New Year celebrations to polo season, and Yelapa pie, discover the charms of Mexico's 'Happy Coast'

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Costalegre, Mexico, a 238-mile stretch of tropical paradise nestled in the state of Jalisco, an array of captivating experiences awaits travelers in the coming year. Offering a diverse range of activities including a weekend of Lunar New Year celebrations at Careyes®, the thrill of polo season, educational night explorations at the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, and the sweet indulgence of renowned homemade pies on the secluded beaches of Yelapa, Mexico's "Happy Coast" promises an unforgettable journey.

Polo Season at Careyes®: A Grand Spectacle of Equestrian Excellence

Experience the elegance and excitement of polo season at the renowned Costa Careyes Polo Club, inviting both enthusiasts and newcomers to marvel at the skill of polo players in action. Running from November to April, the carefully curated polo calendar features games four times a week at the distinguished club, boasting two Bermuda grass fields, stabling for 150 horses, and 60 playing ponies. Special events like the Copa de L'Amistad and Copa Agua Alta add prestige to the season, making it a must-attend on the 2024 calendar. Polo lessons are offered for guests of Careyes®, a community of visionaries seeking subtle luxury. The property boasts clifftop ocean castles, design-forward villas, Mexican casitas, and beachfront bungalows, blending Mediterranean sensuality with palapa-style architecture and warm Mexican hospitality.

Lunar New Year at Careyes®: A Fusion of Cultures

Explore Careyes® during its Lunar New Year celebration where Mexican warmth intertwines with Chinese traditions. The program includes a captivating polo tournament on Friday, February 9, followed by a sunset cocktail. Saturday, February 10 marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon, representing imperial power and authority. Begin the day with yoga at Casa Corazon before heading to the finals of the polo tournament at 3 p.m., ending the day with a grand celebration of dinner, drinks, and a show at Lilo Beach Club – Playa Careyitos (USD $220 per person, USD $150 for children under 18). The festivities conclude on Sunday with a delicious paella and tequila experience at Playa Rosa.

The Sweet Taste of Yelapa Pie: A Beachside Delight

Savor the sweet indulgence of Yelapa pies, a culinary treasure sold directly on the beach by "pie ladies" in the secluded town of Yelapa, accessible only by boat. Passed down through generations, these pies capture the authentic flavors of the region, including standout creations like the Pay de Elote (corn pie), a unique custard pie that combines the delicate sweetness of fresh corn with a robust, flaky crust. Choose from a delightful variety, including coconut, chocolate, banana, lemon meringue, cheesecake, coconut, pecan, and more.

Night Exploration at Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo: Unveiling Small Wonders

Embark on a mesmerizing night exploration at the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, set within a 3,000-acre protected eco-reserve. Led by the resort's resident biologist and bug expert, this two-hour program unveils the wonders of the night, providing travelers with an immersive opportunity to connect with nature. Traverse the Tamarindo reserve by lamplight, gaining insights into the myriad creatures that come to life after dark. Priced from US$69, this enchanting encounter promises not only small wonders but also a deeper understanding of the nocturnal ecosystem, fostering a genuine connection to Mexico's innate beauty and rich heritage.

About Costalegre

Situated within the state of Jalisco, Costalegre, which translates to "Happy Coast," stretches 238 miles along the Pacific Coast from Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. Characterized by rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungles, it comprises the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán. A leader in sustainability, the region's tourism stakeholders are committed to providing a low-density environmentally-minded visitor experience. Dotted along the region are charming Mexican towns known for their eco-tourism offerings, architecture, and traditional cuisine. Renowned for its exclusive resorts and properties, including the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Las Alamandas, Careyes®, Cuixmala, and Six Senses Xala (set to open in 2026), Costalegre also offers an array of more budget-friendly accommodations, as well as a host of private homes and villas for rent.

Travel to Costalegre is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). The region is connected by Federal Highway 200, also known as Carretera Pacífico, a two-lane fully paved highway. The Chalacatepec International Airport is currently under development, with plans of opening in the year 2024.

