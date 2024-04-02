Unexplained Infertility Epidemic: Missing Puzzle Piece Discovered

New testing methods for HHV-6A infections in the uterus are revolutionizing the fertility industry. Fertility Phoenix launched Covee™, the missing puzzle piece in unexplained infertility. For the first time ever, there is an option to collect a sample from home and get answers directly, eliminating the need for uterine biopsies.
NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fertility Phoenix launches Covee™, an at-home kit that allows women to identify a specific link to infertility that the majority of the public do not know about yet.
"This is going to be huge! The beginning of a fertility care revolution, an opportunity to advance women's healthcare, and possibly the beginning of a do-it-yourself healthcare revolution," said Brenda Kate, CEO of Fertility Phoenix. "Covee™ empowers individuals to get answers about their fertility health, answers that aren't available at fertility clinics."
Designed for women who face challenges in conceiving or maintaining pregnancies, Covee™ offers a groundbreaking non-intrusive method to test for Human Herpesvirus 6A (HHV-6A), a significant but overlooked factor in unexplained infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, and repeated implantation failures after IVF.
The launch of Covee™ is in response to a silent epidemic, with nearly 10 million women in the U.S. struggling to get pregnant or carry to term every year. "Covee™ is the first tangible tool against the deadliest virus in America, HHV-6A, which prevents 1.25 million births annually." added Daniel Knox, Director at Fertility Phoenix. "HHV-6A prevents more births than the number of deaths caused by heart disease, cancer, stroke, accidents, and covid-19."
Studies found that 43% of women with unexplained infertility tested positive for HHV-6A in their uterus, in stark contrast to 0% of fertile women. Research on treatment for HHV-6A further underscores it's significance in pregnancy outcomes. In one study, 42% of women diagnosed with unexplained infertility not only conceived following treatment for HHV-6A, but also carried their pregnancies to term, closely aligning with the 43% of unexplained infertility cases testing positive.
This information could help so many couples, and yet it is still in the dark. Everyone needs to know about HHV-6A and how it affects fertility.
"Covee™ won't help everyone with infertility, but imagine if it helped a million couples conceive per year. Within 20 years, or just a single generation, Covee™ will have empowered 60 million people." Director, Fertility Phoenix.
Covee™ is the first product of its kind accessible directly to consumers, and Fertility Phoenix envisions it as just the beginning of a wider array of home-based health checks, challenging the traditional healthcare model and empowering individuals to take control of their health from the comfort of their homes. By offering innovative solutions like Covee™, Fertility Phoenix is setting a new standard in proactive fertility journeys.
"We are not a fertility clinic, we are connecting the proven science to the people, and reviving hope in the process." Brenda Kate, CEO at Fertility Phoenix.
