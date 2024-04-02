Unexplained Infertility Epidemic: Missing Puzzle Piece Discovered

Covee™ empowers individuals to get answers about their fertility health that aren't available at fertility clinics. Post this

Designed for women who face challenges in conceiving or maintaining pregnancies, Covee™ offers a groundbreaking non-intrusive method to test for Human Herpesvirus 6A (HHV-6A), a significant but overlooked factor in unexplained infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, and repeated implantation failures after IVF.

The launch of Covee™ is in response to a silent epidemic, with nearly 10 million women in the U.S. struggling to get pregnant or carry to term every year. "Covee™ is the first tangible tool against the deadliest virus in America, HHV-6A, which prevents 1.25 million births annually." added Daniel Knox, Director at Fertility Phoenix. "HHV-6A prevents more births than the number of deaths caused by heart disease, cancer, stroke, accidents, and covid-19."

Studies found that 43% of women with unexplained infertility tested positive for HHV-6A in their uterus, in stark contrast to 0% of fertile women. Research on treatment for HHV-6A further underscores it's significance in pregnancy outcomes. In one study, 42% of women diagnosed with unexplained infertility not only conceived following treatment for HHV-6A, but also carried their pregnancies to term, closely aligning with the 43% of unexplained infertility cases testing positive.

This information could help so many couples, and yet it is still in the dark. Everyone needs to know about HHV-6A and how it affects fertility.

"Covee™ won't help everyone with infertility, but imagine if it helped a million couples conceive per year. Within 20 years, or just a single generation, Covee™ will have empowered 60 million people." Director, Fertility Phoenix.

Covee™ is the first product of its kind accessible directly to consumers, and Fertility Phoenix envisions it as just the beginning of a wider array of home-based health checks, challenging the traditional healthcare model and empowering individuals to take control of their health from the comfort of their homes. By offering innovative solutions like Covee™, Fertility Phoenix is setting a new standard in proactive fertility journeys.

"We are not a fertility clinic, we are connecting the proven science to the people, and reviving hope in the process." Brenda Kate, CEO at Fertility Phoenix.

