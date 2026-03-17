UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection Debuts as a Design-Forward Retreat in the Cultural Heart of Miami Beach this April

"At UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection, we aim to set the standard for effortless sophistication and refined hospitality, inviting our guests to enjoy a smart, definitive new perspective on Miami Beach," says General Manager Alexina Beauperthuy. Post this

UNFRAMED joins Marriott's Autograph Collection portfolio, a collection of hand-selected hotels, ranging from boutique to luxury, each offering a unique perspective on design, craft, and hospitality.

A DISTINCTIVE NEW FRAMEWORK FOR DESIGN

In a city colored by pastel Art Deco facades, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection brings its own unmistakable visual identity to South Beach. From the exterior, the hotel's signature undulating white curves create a compelling fluidity and pay homage to the sensuality of the French Riviera, as designed by acclaimed architect Rudy Ricciotti. Inside, the vitality of Miami Beach comes alive under the artistic vision of celebrated interior designer Gulla Jónsdóttir. Guests will find layered elements of smooth stone, brushed metal, and luxurious fabrics throughout the hotel, creating an aesthetic that blends tropical modernism and South American flair.

Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted by sleek, curvilinear shapes, organic lines, and textured surfaces designed to reflect Miami's natural beauty — starting with a bold walnut and bronze entry door from the porte-cochere and a bespoke, sculptural reception desk, two grand seating areas, a striking bronze fireplace, intimate six-seat bar, and a centerpiece chandelier by Parisian designer Mathieu Lehanneur.

On the upper floors, the hotel's accommodations include primarily king rooms with a selection of double queen rooms and the premium UNFRAMED presidential suite, a singular offering spanning more than 700 square feet. All guest rooms enjoy either a private balcony or garden terrace with eco-terrazzo flooring and rattan furnishings, and most offer partial ocean views with large windows that create a seamless sense of indoor to outdoor living.

Within the guest rooms, custom velvet beds and bespoke furniture anchor the space. Soft pink and deep rust tones deliver a sense of warmth and sanctuary that complement the rooms' wood cabinetry and offer an interesting counterpoint to the micro-cement showers and Calacatta Viola marble vanities in the bathrooms.

The fourth floor atrium courtyard is a verdant retreat visible from guest room hallways. Open to the sky, it features lush greenery, slate grey water features, and intimate seating areas, perfect for enjoying breakfast, tea, or evening drinks in a tranquil, airy environment.

Combining a stylish sensibility, cultivated sophistication, and an atmosphere defined by relaxed elegance, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection invites tastemakers and discerning travelers to discover a different side of the destination.

EUROPE'S MOST FASHIONABLE BEACH CLUB DEBUTS STATESIDE

Vilebrequin La Plage at UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection, the hotel's signature rooftop restaurant and bar, marks the U.S. debut of Vilebrequin's effortlessly chic European beach club inspired by the côte d'Azur. The Miami Beach location joins just four other seaside outposts of the brand's eponymous hospitality concept, including Cannes, France; Doha, Qatar; Elounda, Crete; and Muscat, Oman. The 18,000-square-foot space was designed by Paris-based creative Vincent Darré and developed in collaboration with global hospitality group 34th Floor, Schulte F&B Group. Led by French-born Executive Chef Gregory Gourreau, the menu draws on the light flavors and dishes native to southern France while utilizing local South Florida produce. Vilebrequin La Plage Miami will open in May.

MEETINGS AND EVENTS, UNFRAMED

With a curated mix of indoor and outdoor venues, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection offers a stunning backdrop for intimate events of up to 100 guests. Designed to elevate executive meetings, social gatherings, wedding celebrations, and everything in between, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection combines versatile spaces — including a rooftop pool terrace with panoramic views of the city and ocean, a lush open-air atrium on the hotel's fourth floor, and the first floor Soundscape room — with tailored, chef-curated menus and attentive hospitality. In addition, the hotel's strong partnerships with nearby Soundscape Park and the Miami Beach Convention Center allow for a seamless meetings and events experience.

THE BEST ADDRESS IN SOUTH BEACH

Situated at the corner of Washington Avenue and 17th Street, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection is ideally positioned at the literal and figurative heart of Miami Beach's cultural district. Just steps away from the Frank Gehry-designed New World Symphony Center and Soundscape Park, The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre, The Bass Museum of Art, and more, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection offers guests a front row seat to the city's magnetic creative landscape. For visitors arriving from farther afield, the hotel is a short, 20-minute drive from Miami International Airport, and easily accessible to other must-visit areas in the destination, including Wynwood, the Design District, and downtown Miami.

To download images of UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection, please click the link here (credit: courtesy of UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection).

ABOUT UNFRAMED, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION

UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection opens in April 2026, anchoring the cultural heart of Miami Beach at 1685 Washington Avenue, just steps away from New World Symphony's Soundscape Park and The Fillmore. With its iconic exterior designed by French architect Rudy Ricciotti and vibrant, sophisticated interiors by celebrated designer Gulla Jónsdóttir, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection brings an unparalleled new hospitality experience to South Beach. Complete with 149 guest rooms and suites, all with private balconies or outdoor terraces, a tranquil open-air atrium on the fourth floor, and panoramic rooftop pool, the hotel introduces the perfect homebase for the discerning, cultural-minded traveler. Capping the experience, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection has partnered with French resortwear brand Vilebrequin to debut the first-ever Vilebrequin La Plage restaurant and bar concept in North America on the hotel's rooftop. For more information, visit the UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection website and follow the hotel on social media at @UNFRAMEDmiamibeach.

ABOUT VILEBREQUIN LA PLAGE MIAMI

Vilebrequin La Plage Miami, from renowned French swimwear house Vilebrequin, is a restaurant, bar and poolside rooftop destination shaped by the relaxed elegance and art de vivre of the côte d'Azur. Located atop the forthcoming UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection at 1685 Washington Avenue, the 18,000-square-foot space was designed by Paris-based creative Vincent Darré and developed in collaboration with global hospitality group 34th Floor, Schulte F&B Group. With French-born Executive Chef Gregory Gourreau at the helm, the menu draws on the light flavors and dishes native to southern France while utilizing local South Florida produce. Opening in May 2026, Vilebrequin La Plage Miami marks the iconic French swimwear house's first U.S. destination, following successful Vilebrequin La Plage locations in Cannes, Crete, Doha and Oman. For more information, visit vilebrequinlaplage.com or follow @vilebrequinlaplagemiami on social media.

ABOUT AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION® HOTELS

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 360 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 55 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Media Contact

UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection, 1 7869061555, [email protected], https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miasp-unframed-autograph-collection/overview/

SOURCE UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection