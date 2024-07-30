Uni K Wax Announces Heather Harris as CEO to Spearhead Franchise Expansion

Uni K Wax has appointed Heather Harris as its new CEO in a strategic move to capitalize on the brand's momentum. She has nearly 30 years experience of increasing profits for leading brands.

MIAMI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uni K Wax, the 34-unit hair removal and waxing franchise, has appointed Heather Harris as its new CEO, a strategic move signaling a strong commitment to expanding the brand's reach and reinforcing its market presence. Harris, with a proven 30-year track record in driving revenue and profit growth for some of the world's most well-known brands, is set to lead Uni K Wax into a new era of franchise growth and brand development.

"I knew I wanted to get back into the health and wellness space, and I saw a great opportunity for entrepreneurs by providing them with a repeatable recurring revenue and consistent consumer frequency model," said Harris.

Harris wanted to join a brand with a long history of success and lots of runway ahead, and Uni K Wax fit that criteria. Noemi Grupenmager, the original founder of Uni K Wax, was inspired to create the brand in 1993 to provide a better hair removal option. She developed a proprietary wax formula that's both all natural and gluten free for her teenage daughters who, like her, struggled with celiac disease.

"Noemi's story resonates with me, personally, as my mother-in-law also has celiac. I appreciated the desire to develop an all natural, gluten free solution. Our product is unique in the industry, and is a strong difference maker in the industry," said Harris.

Harris brings a wealth of experience from her previous leadership roles at Calvin Klein, Donna Karen Intimates and CycleBar. As president of CycleBar, she grew the business from four boutique fitness studios to over 250 locations, culminating in a successful sale to a private equity firm.

Harris served as chief operating officer at Five Seasons Sports Clubs, where she successfully led 500+ employees through the pandemic while increasing membership, revenue and profitability. Most recently, she served as president of Intelligent Office, where she positioned the company for sale within just 15 months.

At a foundational level, Harris has a passion for helping people grow their businesses. Throughout her 30 year career, leading at both established and emerging companies, Harris has developed a deep appreciation for the diversity of opportunities and support that franchising offers entrepreneurs.

Harris' vision for Uni K Wax is clear: to expand its footprint while maintaining the exceptional quality and customer satisfaction that have become the brand's hallmark. She emphasizes the importance of leveraging the company's brand reputation to achieve this goal — a goal she is approaching with incredible enthusiasm.

"Uni K Wax has a longstanding reputation of delivering amazing customer service," Harris said. "In fact, I was recently approached twice in the airport by Uni K Wax customers telling me how much they love this brand. We have something very special here at Uni K Wax."

One of Harris' immediate priorities is to drive the brand's membership model and expand its service offerings. "We specialize in Brazilians and bikinis and have been a leader in this industry for over 30 years," Harris said. "Our customers value our natural, chemical-free wax and excellent service. Our goal is to highlight the benefits of our natural wax and incredible in-studio service by encouraging membership trials and fostering brand loyalty as a result of our superior quality and value."

Harris' strategic vision, coupled with her extensive experience in franchise development and brand management is bringing a new energy to the brand's growth trajectory. Uni K Wax recently signed a multi-unit deal for three new units in Central Florida and is currently targeting states across the U.S. for new growth, including Texas, Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Nevada, Georgia, New York, Missouri and Utah.

"When we enter a new market, we have a big story to tell," said Harris. "With over 3.6 million Brazilian/bikini waxes, and nearly 8 million services provided to our hundreds of thousands of customers each year, we are a powerful brand with an incredible loyal customer base. We are just getting started!"

Under Harris' leadership, Uni K Wax is poised for explosive franchise growth and revenue, a sentiment shared by the leadership team driving the development of the brand.

"We are thrilled to partner with Heather Harris at this pivotal moment in our brand's growth," said Heather Elrod, executive chair of Uni K Wax and Conscious Capital Growth. "Heather's expertise and leadership come at a time of tremendous momentum for Uni K Wax, and her joining the team is essential for driving our ambitious expansion and innovation goals."

ABOUT UNI K WAX:

Uni K Wax, the 34-unit hair removal and waxing franchise, was founded in 1993 by Noemi Grupenmager. Frustrated by inadequate waxing options for her daughters, Grupenmager developed a natural, elastic wax as an alternative to the painful honey wax and paper strips. She also introduced a skin-friendly application and removal technique for faster, more comfortable services. Today, the brand offers a dynamic blend of 160 waxing services — from eyebrow waxing to facial waxing, Brazilian bikini wax and full body wax — for unisex customers.

The Uni K Wax brand began its franchising journey in 2007 and has since expanded to include 32 franchised and two corporate locations in states including Florida, New York, New Jersey and Texas.

In 2023, Grupenmager decided to retire and sell the company. Exaltare Capital Management, a Boston-based private equity firm with a focus on franchise and multi-unit businesses, and Heather Elrod, former Amazing Lash CEO and Managing Partner at Conscious Capital Growth, acquired the Uni K Wax brand.

To learn more about franchising with Uni K Wax, visit: https://unikwaxfranchise.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE UNI K WAX