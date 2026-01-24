Uni Mayesh Elevates South Bay Luxury with Keller Williams

Uni Mayesh partners with Keller Williams Luxury to elevate South Bay real estate through global reach, refined marketing, and a deeply personalized luxury experience rooted in trust, elegance, and local expertise.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For more than three decades, Uni Mayesh has been a name woven into the fabric of the South Bay real estate landscape. Born in Seoul, South Korea, and educated in Zurich and Vienna before making her home in Manhattan Beach, Uni brings an international worldview paired with deeply rooted local knowledge — a combination that sets her apart in a crowded market. Now a resident of the Southern California coast for over 36 years and a top-producing agent for more than 33, Uni has spent her career helping families, individuals, and investors find homes that complement their lifestyles and aspirations. Her clients describe her as both polished and sincere, blending refined taste with an intuitive understanding of people's needs. For Uni, real estate isn't simply about property transactions; it's about legacy, lifestyle, community, and creating a meaningful sense of place. Whether introducing young families to thriving beachside neighborhoods, guiding seasoned homeowners through market shifts, or connecting buyers with coastal estates, she brings warmth, integrity, and impeccable professionalism to every interaction.
Uni's approach is guided by a philosophy succinctly captured in her long-standing slogan: "Uni… The Right Energy for You!", a testament to how she views her role — not just as a broker but as a trusted partner and advocate for her clients. She believes that positive energy, deep experience, and rigorous market expertise empower clients to make confident decisions. Over the years, she has built lifelong relationships with many families, some of whom have worked with her on multiple transactions across decades. Her commitment to thoughtful guidance, creative problem-solving, and meticulous attention to detail are reflected in glowing testimonials from clients who praise her tenacity, responsiveness, and ability to navigate complex deals smoothly.
Now, as Uni enters a new chapter in her storied career by teaming up with Keller Williams Luxury, her ability to deliver extraordinary results is poised to reach even greater heights. Keller Williams Luxury is not simply a label — it is a curated experience designed for the world's most discerning buyers and sellers. The platform represents an elite network with global reach, proprietary marketing tools, sophisticated branding resources, and access to international clientele who seek exceptional properties. By aligning her established personal brand with Keller Williams Luxury, Uni marries her bespoke, concierge-level service with expansive reach and industry leadership, creating a powerful synergy that benefits her clients at every level.
This collaboration enhances Uni's ability to present properties with cinematic storytelling and refined positioning that resonates with affluent buyers worldwide. For sellers, this means a beautifully crafted narrative around their homes — one that highlights architectural elegance, lifestyle amenities, and the unique allure of the South Bay. With access to Keller Williams Luxury's tailored digital platforms, international showcases, and premium print campaigns, Uni's listings are elevated beyond local exposure to attract a global audience of sophisticated buyers. This partnership ensures that each property is not just listed — it is celebrated.
For luxury buyers, working with Uni now opens doors to an enriched network of exclusive opportunities. Her understanding of neighborhoods such as Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, and beyond — combined with KW Luxury's expansive resources — positions her to uncover off-market opportunities, negotiate with discretion, and curate a buying experience that aligns with each client's vision. Whether it's a modern architectural gem near the shore, a classic estate with lush outdoor space, or an investment property with long-term value, Uni brings the insight and vantage that high-net-worth buyers expect.
Central to this collaboration is a shared commitment to intentional, client-focused service. Keller Williams Luxury emphasizes a holistic approach: personalized consultation, strategic pricing analysis, bespoke marketing plans, and seamless transaction management. When blended with Uni's seasoned perspective and deep ties to the South Bay community, this approach becomes even more potent. Her clients benefit from enhanced market intelligence, sophisticated negotiation strategies, and a team dedicated to anticipating every need before it arises.
Yet despite the global scale this partnership affords, Uni remains grounded in the local communities she serves. She is passionate not only about real estate but about enriching lives. Uni respects family values and delights in guiding parents toward neighborhoods with excellent schools and vibrant lifestyles, while also welcoming singles, downsizers, and investors to discover the unique charms of the South Bay. Beyond real estate, her interests — including home improvement, landscaping, and community involvement — reflect a genuine affinity for the places she represents.
Her reputation for excellence is echoed in client stories that span decades: repeat sellers who trust her with multiple homes, buyers who have turned to her across generations, and families who credit her expertise with transforming their long-held aspirations into reality. These testimonials, alongside an enduring presence in the market, illustrate how Uni's personal touch resonates far beyond the transaction itself.
In a market that continues to evolve with shifting buyer preferences, rising demand for lifestyle-centric living, and greater global mobility, Uni's alliance with Keller Williams Luxury positions her uniquely at the intersection of local mastery and international reach. It is a collaboration defined by elevated standards, bespoke client experiences, and a commitment to excellence that matches the high expectations of sophisticated buyers and sellers alike.
For those who seek not just a home — but a lifestyle crafted with intention, elegance, and authenticity — Uni Mayesh with Keller Williams Luxury offers a refined pathway forward. With every listing, consultation, and closing, she continues to shape not just where her clients live — but how they live.
