uniball National Signing Day™ Launches in High Schools Across the US

"Athletics and academics represent a foundational and formative piece of our unique stories, which is why we're excited to launch our National Signing Day program. The event is literally a signature moment in the life of each student-athlete, bringing together parents, coaches, mentors, and teachers in moments of shared celebration on all that has been accomplished and looking ahead on all that will be achieved. We are grateful for the opportunity to help memorialize these milestones and support them in the next chapter of their inspiring journeys", says Mike Parker, President of uni Brands Corporation.

The program will add hundreds of schools throughout the US and exemplifies the company's vision of enriching lives by inspiring creativity and connection – aiming to celebrate and support the accomplishments and aspirations of student-athletes across the country who are writing the next chapter of their inspiring stories.

About uni Brands Corporation

For more than 135 years, uni Brands Corporation (uniball and POSCA) has been a leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, uni continues to deliver best-in-class products that are a catalyst for creativity and connection. uni's robust and innovative portfolio includes products under the uniball, Posca, Emott, and Pin brands. For more information about uni and our family of brands, visit unibrands.co.

