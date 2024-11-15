uniball National Signing Day™ Launches in High Schools Across the US

Celebrating student-athletes nationwide, uniball National Signing Day™ unites high schools in honoring achievements and aspirations, creating lasting connections across academics and sports as students sign their next chapter.
CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- uni Brands Corporation proudly announces the first-ever uniball National Signing Day™, taking place November 11-15, 2024. The program aims to celebrate and support high school student-athletes across the country as they write the next chapter of their academic and athletic journeys.
Building upon the brand's strategic partnership with IMG Academy, the program will create a national network of advocacy and support for student-athletes throughout the US. Participating schools in this November's event include Hamilton High School (AZ), St. Edward High School (OH), Notre Dame High School (CA), Bishop Gorman High School (NV), Christ the King High School (NY), DeSoto High School (TX), and many more - connecting student-athletes from diverse backgrounds and locations in a shared moment of recognition.
"Athletics and academics represent a foundational and formative piece of our unique stories, which is why we're excited to launch our National Signing Day program. The event is literally a signature moment in the life of each student-athlete, bringing together parents, coaches, mentors, and teachers in moments of shared celebration on all that has been accomplished and looking ahead on all that will be achieved. We are grateful for the opportunity to help memorialize these milestones and support them in the next chapter of their inspiring journeys", says Mike Parker, President of uni Brands Corporation.
The program will add hundreds of schools throughout the US and exemplifies the company's vision of enriching lives by inspiring creativity and connection – aiming to celebrate and support the accomplishments and aspirations of student-athletes across the country who are writing the next chapter of their inspiring stories.
About uni Brands Corporation
For more than 135 years, uni Brands Corporation (uniball and POSCA) has been a leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, uni continues to deliver best-in-class products that are a catalyst for creativity and connection. uni's robust and innovative portfolio includes products under the uniball, Posca, Emott, and Pin brands. For more information about uni and our family of brands, visit unibrands.co.
