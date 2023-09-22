Unibet Sportsbook at Swinomish Lounge Celebrates Grand Opening

Swinomish Casino & Lodge is celebrating the opening on October 2 with drawings, prizes, and more.

ANACORTES, Wash., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinomish Casino & Lodge will celebrate the grand opening of the Unibet Sportsbook at Swinomish Lounge on October 2, 2023. Construction on the project began in late May.

The casino first introduced sports betting to their property in April with eight self-service kiosks. According to the casino's website, the kiosks allow guests to place wagers ranging from $5 to $1,999.99. While kiosks will continue to be available for use, guests can visit the new cashier counter in the lounge to place any wagers above $5 and cash out. The lounge also provides ample seating and a 30-foot video wall.

"The lounge offers the perfect atmosphere for game day," Stephany Tuttle, Director of Gaming at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, said. "We are thrilled to bring this upgrade to the sports betting experience to our guests!"

The casino is celebrating the opening of the lounge on October 2 with the chance to win a variety of prizes. Guests who place a bet at the lounge cashier counter will receive a bonus of up to $500 in Promo Play. In addition, they will earn entry into drawings for a pair of tickets to see Seattle's favorite football team in action and team merchandise. Winners will be selected between 4pm and 8pm.

Guests can also win prizes throughout the day by playing slot machines. Between 8am and 3pm, members of the casino's free Signature Rewards membership program who are playing may be randomly selected to win Promo Play. Then, from 4pm to 9pm, the casino will host drawings for guests to win casino merchandise and $250 in cash.

Swinomish Sports Bar & Grill, located adjacent to the new lounge, will celebrate the opening with extended hours, serving food from 8am to 11pm.

More information about Unibet Sportsbook at Swinomish and the grand opening is available on Swinomish Casino & Lodge's website.

The Swinomish Tribal Community is made up of Coast Salish peoples originating from the Skagit and Samish River valleys. For over 35 years, the tribal community has owned and operated Swinomish Casino & Lodge, along with Swinomish Golf Links, growing from a small bingo operation in 1985 to a modern gaming facility. Today, they are proud to be one of the leading employers in the Anacortes area. For more information, visit SwinomishCasinoandLodge.com.

