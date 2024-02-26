Unicon Graduates from Amazon Web Services Migration Specialty Program

Given their extensive history and trusted reputation in education technology, we look forward to extending AWS services to new customers in the Public Sector through Unicon, and helping them find success in their cloud migration journeys. Post this

Looking toward the future, Unicon is actively pursuing the AWS Migration Competency for partners.

"Unicon was honored to be selected by AWS to participate in this migration specialty program," said Unicon Director of Cloud Services/Principal Architect, Dave Mendez. "The program showed the commitment by AWS to Unicon in growing a partnership to help accelerate client adoption of AWS services. This allows Unicon to provide the latest tools and migration practices to our client applications that are looking to become reliable, secure, performant, and cost-effective inside of AWS."

Over the span of 4 months, Unicon's Business Development and Cloud Services teams dedicated themselves to more than 40 hours of training and workshops. The Business Development team acquired AWS Partner: Migration Ambassador certifications, while the Cloud Services team received comprehensive training on migration solutions and AWS best practices.

"We are thrilled to have reached this new milestone in our partnership with Unicon," said Partner Development Manager from Amazon Web Services, Kevin White. "Given their extensive history and trusted reputation in education technology, we look forward to extending AWS services to new customers in the Public Sector through Unicon, and helping them find success in their cloud migration journeys."

This collaborative effort with the AWS team has not only strengthened Unicon's partnership with AWS but has also propelled the company's strategic initiatives within the Public Sector. Unicon remains committed to expanding its AWS Cloud practice, with a focus on delivering top-tier migration services to customers in higher education and edtech.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering, with more than 200 fully featured services available from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—use AWS to lower costs, increase security, become more agile, and innovate faster. Learn more at Cloud Computing with AWS.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.

Unicon is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Tier Services Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, has completed the AWS Migration Specialty Program, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jim Layne, Unicon, Inc., (480) 558-2444, [email protected], https://www.unicon.net/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Unicon, Inc.