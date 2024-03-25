Unicon, Inc. Announces Strategic Appointments to Drive Innovation and Growth

These appointments underscore Unicon's steadfast commitment to providing unparalleled strategic guidance and support to clients and partners, reinforcing its position as a leader in the education technology market. Post this

Kathryn Green, Director of Project Management, brings a rich background in project, program, and product management, complemented by proficiency in research, curriculum and content development, and interoperability. Kathryn's adeptness in team collaboration and facilitation ensures the seamless execution of projects aimed at enhancing the educational experience and achieving business objectives.

Jeanette M. Wiseman, Strategic Business Analyst will focus on driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships, and providing leadership in instructional and curriculum design, product development, and strategic planning. Jeanette expands Unicon's capacity to deliver holistic and strategic solutions.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.

Unicon is a Contributing Member of 1EdTech, a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2® Industry Program, an Industry Member of Internet2®, an InCommon Participant, an InCommon Catalyst, an Instructure Certified Partner, and a community member of the Ed-Fi Alliance. Unicon is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

