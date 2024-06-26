Unicon, Inc. Announces Strategic Leadership Changes, Setting Their Vision for Future Growth and Excellence

Building upon the strong foundation established by our founders, our vision is to be the technology enablement partner of choice for innovative institutions, EdTechs, and funding organizations. Post this

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to lead the Unicon team as CEO. Building upon the strong foundation established by our founders, our vision is to be the technology enablement partner of choice for innovative institutions, EdTechs, and funding organizations," said Kate Valenti, CEO, Unicon. "My job is to inspire our talented team to push the boundaries of what's possible, developing transformative digital learning solutions that improve learner experiences and outcomes."

Under Kate's leadership, Unicon has made several strategic changes to its leadership team and Board of Directors. Kate has built a strong internal and external set of advisors with diverse backgrounds to guide Unicon's future in the educational technology market.

Recent updates to Unicon's Executive team include Daniel McCallum's expanded role as Chief Services Officer and the addition of Flora Ketley, Vice President of Financial Operations.

EJ Blanchfield, Managing Director and Head of Human Capital at GQG Partners, has joined the Board of Directors, bringing her invaluable operational and people perspectives to support Unicon's growth and strategic initiatives. Ms. Blanchfield joins the existing board members: Nana Kyei, Managing Director at Jefferies, Robert Bowen, retired CEO Scientific Learning, Dr. William Lewis, retired CIO ASU, and Unicon founders John Blakley and Chris Franz.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.

Unicon is a Contributing Member of 1EdTech, a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2® Industry Program, an Industry Member of Internet2®, an InCommon Participant, an InCommon Catalyst, an Instructure Certified Partner, and a community member of the Ed-Fi Alliance. Unicon is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

