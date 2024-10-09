Unicon Launches Navigate Identity: A Tailored Identity and Access Management Solution for Higher Education

Our mission with Navigate Identity is to empower educational institutions with the tools they need to securely manage their digital identities without the complexity and constraints of commercial solutions. Post this

With Navigate Identity, Unicon offers a customizable solution that meets institutions where they are in their modernization strategy, addressing IAM needs with precision to accelerate goals and maximize ROI.

The platform is designed to:

-Streamline identity and access management across multiple systems.

-Automate provisioning and de-provisioning, ensuring efficient user access throughout the user lifecycle.

-Provide robust security with role-based access control, AI-powered threat detection, and comprehensive audit reporting.

-Integrate seamlessly with legacy systems, allowing institutions to modernize without losing critical infrastructure.

-Eliminate hidden fees, offering full cost transparency with a fixed pricing model.

"Our mission with Navigate Identity is to empower educational institutions with the tools they need to securely manage their digital identities without the complexity and constraints of commercial solutions," said Dave Mendez, Senior Director of Identity and Access Management at Unicon. "We understand the unique challenges our clients face, and we've built Navigate to offer the flexibility and control they need to overcome them."

Navigate Identity vs. Commercial IAM Solutions

While traditional enterprise IAM platforms offer adequate features for the commercial sector, they often fall short in addressing the specific needs of higher education. Here's how Navigate sets itself apart:

-Ownership and Flexibility: Unlike commercial solutions, which can impose rigid workflows, Navigate offers full ownership and flexibility. Institutions can fully control their system and data, allowing customization to fit their exact needs.

-Seamless Legacy Integration: Navigate is designed to work with legacy systems common in higher education. Commercial solutions often require significant adjustments or lack compatibility, whereas Navigate allows institutions to maintain their existing infrastructure.

-No Hidden Fees: Unlike many commercial offerings, Navigate Identity is built on open-source technologies like Shibboleth and midPoint, eliminating licensing fees and costly add-ons often required by proprietary solutions.

-Enhanced Group Management: With advanced group management features powered by Grouper, Navigate excels in areas where commercial solutions like Microsoft Entra ID struggle, particularly in managing complex group and policy provisioning.

-Security and Compliance: Navigate provides advanced security features, including encryption and continuous vulnerability scanning, ensuring institutions meet compliance requirements without sacrificing performance.

Get Started with Navigate Identity

Institutions looking to enhance their identity and access management can get started with Navigate Identity by visiting the Navigate Identity microsite, or reaching out to Unicon's expert team for more details. The microsite platform offers further information on the flexible pricing and a proof-of-concept option, allowing institutions to explore Navigate's features in a real-world environment before committing to full implementation. Navigate Identity is also available through AWS Marketplace, providing an easy procurement process with potential cost-saving options through AWS funding.

