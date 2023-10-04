Unicon Maintains Commitment to Safe Online Experiences as Champion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023

Unicon continues its support of the educational and edtech communities by providing consulting services and products with a sharp focus on information security and privacy. Tweet this

From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined with our lives. And while the evolution of technology accelerates, cybercriminals are working just as hard to find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life. For 20 Octobers and counting, Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.



Starting this year, the new theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, with the main messaging revolving around four key cybersecurity best practices:

Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use.

Turning on multifactor authentication on personal devices and business networks.

Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today.

Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Unicon is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the hashtag #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth and #SecureOurWorld on social media throughout the month.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with educational institutions and edtech companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.

Unicon is a Contributing Member of 1EdTech, a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2® Industry Program, an Industry Member of Internet2®, an InCommon Participant, an InCommon Catalyst, an Instructure Certified Partner, and a community member of the Ed-Fi Alliance. Unicon is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

