Unicon Receives Global Recognition for EdTech Leadership

Unicon has decades of experience assisting educational organizations to apply 1EdTech standards within their learning environments, ensuring a seamless experience for both faculty and learners. The Unicon team applies deep expertise in 1EdTech to help hundreds of institutions and organizations leverage 1EdTech standards to advance open, trusted, and innovative digital learning ecosystems.

"We are honored to receive the Power Learner Potential award from 1EdTech this year! Over the past 30 years, we have helped clients solve their digital interoperability challenges in open and standards-based ways," said Kate Valenti, CEO of Unicon. "1EdTech standards enable us to solve the complex issues of highly integrated environments, and ultimately to create transformative digital learning experiences that expand access to quality education for all learners."

1EdTech is a future-focused member organization where some of the most innovative educational providers and technology companies collaborate to improve digital learning solutions and prepare for future challenges. Through collaborations and standards that work for all stakeholders, members create solutions that enable transformative digital learning experiences, personalized learner journeys, boost achievement opportunities, and improve learner success.

"Creating educational technology that supports student success requires cross-boundary leadership spanning IT and curriculum and instruction from stakeholders across K-12, Higher Education, suppliers, governments, and philanthropic funders," said Jeanne Imbriale, Vice President of Operations and Member Relations for 1EdTech. "Our Power Learner Potential Awards recognize those organizations that are the driving force behind groundbreaking strategies and technologies that improve teaching and learning at all levels."

To earn a Power Learner Potential Award, organizations must show their leadership and advocacy of the community, participate and be actively engaged in the work, demonstrate innovation and ingenuity, and document its impact on teaching and learning. This year, 1EdTech recognized 16 of its more than 1,000 members with Power Learner Potential Awards.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.

Unicon is a Contributing Member of 1EdTech, a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2® Industry Program, an Industry Member of Internet2®, an InCommon Participant, an InCommon Catalyst, an Instructure Certified Partner, and a community member of the Ed-Fi Alliance. Unicon is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Kenna Ose, Uncion, Inc., (480) 558 - 2400, [email protected], https://www.unicon.net/

