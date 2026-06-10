Unicorn Marketers Co-Founder Maxwell Finn Named Among Top Florida CEOs to Watch

Unicorn Marketers, a leading provider of elite paid advertising talent and AI-powered growth solutions, has had its co-founder and CEO, Maxwell Finn, named to Miami Weekly's list of "10 Florida CEOs Running Fast-Growing Companies to Watch."

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unicorn Marketers, a leading provider of elite paid advertising talent and AI-powered growth solutions, has had its co-founder and CEO, Maxwell Finn, named to Miami Weekly's list of "10 Florida CEOs Running Fast-Growing Companies to Watch." The recognition highlights executives leading innovative companies that are reshaping their industries while driving significant business growth.

Finn co-founded Unicorn Marketers with the mission of transforming how businesses access world-class advertising talent. Rather than relying on traditional agency models, Unicorn Marketers connects brands with highly vetted paid media experts who specialize in platforms such as Meta, Google, TikTok and YouTube, while leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate campaign performance and creative production.

"Being recognized alongside such an accomplished group of business leaders is an incredible honor," said Maxwell Finn, co-founder of Unicorn Marketers. "This recognition reflects the work our entire team has put into challenging conventional agency models and creating a more effective way for businesses to scale. We're seeing a fundamental shift in how companies approach growth, and we're committed to helping them capitalize on that opportunity."

Founded in 2017, Unicorn Marketers has built a reputation for matching companies with top-tier advertising operators who have collectively managed billions of dollars in ad spend across a wide range of industries. The company's unique model combines experienced advertising talent with proprietary AI-driven systems designed to improve efficiency, increase return on ad spend and help brands scale more effectively.

Over the course of his career, Finn has become a recognized voice in digital marketing and entrepreneurship. He has built and scaled multiple businesses, educated thousands of marketers through industry-leading training programs and spoken at some of the marketing industry's largest conferences and events.

The recognition comes as businesses increasingly seek alternatives to traditional agency relationships and explore AI-enabled solutions to improve marketing performance. Unicorn Marketers continues to expand its network of advertising specialists while helping brands navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Unicorn Marketers

Unicorn Marketers connects businesses with elite marketing talent supported by advanced artificial intelligence tools. The company's model is designed to replace traditional agency structures by providing direct access to experienced operators who deliver strategy, execution and performance optimization at scale. Unicorn Marketers works with businesses across industries to drive growth through data-driven, AI-enhanced marketing campaigns. Learn more at: https://www.unicornmarketers.com/

Media Contact

Media Team, Unicorn Marketers, 1 8886027566, [email protected], https://www.unicornmarketers.com/

SOURCE Unicorn Marketers