Unicorn Marketers Discusses AI-Powered Growth Marketing in Interview at New York Stock Exchange

Unicorn Marketers, which brings top growth marketing talent to brands, recently joined Innovators with Jane King for a live interview from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unicorn Marketers, which brings top growth marketing talent to brands, recently joined Innovators with Jane King for a live interview from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where the company's leadership discussed how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of digital marketing and advertising.

During the interview, Unicorn Marketers founders Jeremy Adams and Max Finn shared their perspectives on the rapid evolution of AI and its growing impact on how businesses acquire customers, optimize advertising campaigns, and improve marketing performance.

Through AI-driven efficiencies Unicorn Marketers has ended the traditional agency model of staffing accounts with junior talent. Unicorn matches brands with the top 1% growth marketers and paid advertising experts that combine elite media buying, creative strategy, copywriting, conversion optimization, and advanced AI workflows to drive faster and more scalable results than marketing agencies.

"AI is fundamentally changing how marketers operate," said Max Finn, Co-Founder of Unicorn Marketers. "The companies that succeed won't simply be the ones using AI—they'll be the ones that know how to combine AI-driven efficiency with sound strategy, compelling creative, and a deep understanding of consumer psychology."

The interview examined how advancements in machine learning, predictive analytics, automated creative testing, and audience optimization are enabling businesses to make faster, more informed marketing decisions while improving campaign performance and return on ad spend.

"AI has dramatically increased the speed at which great marketing can be executed," added Jeremy Adams, Co-Founder of Unicorn Marketers. "But technology doesn't replace strategy. It amplifies it. Businesses that pair AI with experienced marketers will create a significant competitive advantage over the next decade."

The full interview on Innovators with Jane King is available to watch on YouTube here.

About Unicorn Marketers

Unicorn Marketers connects businesses with elite marketing talent supported by advanced artificial intelligence tools. The company's model is designed to replace traditional agency structures by providing direct access to experienced operators who deliver strategy, execution and performance optimization at scale. Unicorn Marketers works with businesses across industries to drive growth through data-driven, AI-enhanced marketing campaigns. Learn more at: https://www.unicornmarketers.com/

Media Contact

Media Team, Unicorn Marketers, 1 8886027566, [email protected], https://www.unicornmarketers.com/

SOURCE Unicorn Marketers