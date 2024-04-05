UniFab Enhances AI Engine and Introduces New HDR Conversion Model

The UniFab upgrade mainly focuses on the improvement of the HDR upscaler AI and Enlarger AI modules, as well as the general improvement of the full-featured processing speed.

TOKYO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniFab, a leading global provider of AI-based video processing tools, has recently announced a range of innovative improvements. These upgrades primarily focus on new features in the HDR upscaler AI and Enlarger AI modules, along with a general increase in video processing speed. UniFab aims to enhance user efficiency in video processing by implementing multi-thread acceleration technology.

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI:Next-Generation HDR Upscaler Enhances Conversion Speeds by 5x with Maintained Image Quality

The UniFab HDR Upscaler AI now includes a new cinema Fast mode that delivers processing speeds faster than the High-Quality mode, with minimal impact on image quality.

UniFab Enlarger AI:Improved AI for Superior Image Detail Optimization

The Enlarger model has been upgraded to enhance clarity and restore image details post-magnification, providing visual effects that closely mimic natural perception.

Overall Enhancement in Video Processing Speed

Optimized GPU utilization accelerates conversion processes, particularly for modules like UniFab Deinterlace AI, resulting in an average speed increase of 20%.

UniFab is dedicated to offering a more efficient and seamless multimedia processing experience to its users. With these updates, the HDR upscaler AI and Enlarger AI modules are better equipped to meet user expectations regarding image quality and processing speed. The adoption of multi-thread acceleration significantly improves overall video processing efficiency, enabling users to complete editing and conversion tasks more quickly.

About UniFab

UniFab is a software company known for developing artificial intelligence video enhancement tools. They also have products like UniFab Audio Upmix AI, UniFab Smoother AI, and UniFab Deinterlace AI that focus on improving video quality through noise reduction, detail enhancement, and using AI technology to convert audio to multi-channel formats such as DTS7.1. For more information, please visit the UniFab official website.

