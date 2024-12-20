UniFab Launches AI Video Stabilizer and Enhanced Upscaler Tech

UniFab has launched a new tool, Video Stabilizer AI, to remove shakes from videos, and improve its upscale model.

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniFab, a frontrunner in AI-driven video and audio enhancement, announces the launch of Video Stabilizer AI. This new feature employs AI to diminish camera shakes, making the video more fluid and stable.

UniFab Video Enhancer has also upgraded its Universal Model, enhancing video detail recovery and magnification quality. The AI engine has been fine-tuned, significantly boosting conversion speeds for AI modules, particularly for NVIDIA 20 series graphics cards and newer models.

Highlights

AI Technology: Utilizes advanced AI to process and stabilize footage.

Shake Reduction: Minimizes camera shake for a smoother video.

Superior Quality: Preserves video sharpness and detail while reducing shaky footage.

Versatile Compatibility: Adapts to many video formats, like MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, etc.

Three Stabilization Options

UniFab Video Stabilizer AI delivers three stabilizing options for videos with different levels of shaking.

Mild: Suited for slightly shaky handheld recordings.

Moderate: Designed for videos with moderate movement during shooting.

Strong: Tailored to deal with intense shaking from activities like running.

About UniFab:

UniFab provides an extensive suite of features for video and audio editing, ensuring high-quality enhancements across the board.

Video Enhancer AI: Upscale video to 4K/8K resolution with AI-powered software

HDR Upconverter AI: Convert videos from SDR to HDR10/Dolby Vision. Support both DCI-P3 and Rec.2020 color spaces.

Smoother AI : Boost frame rates to 120fps for smooth, natural movement.

Deinterlace AI: Eliminate flicker and distortion to enhance video clarity and quality.

Denoise AI: Remove noise and grain from videos while keeping details, offering a clean video.

Check out UniFab's official site for Video Stabilizer AI and a suite of AI-driven tools aimed at boosting your productivity and work.

Contact Information:

Company: UniFab

Official Website: https://unifab.ai

JP: https://ja.unifab.ai/

FR: https://fr.unifab.ai/

DE: https://de.unifab.ai/

ZH: https://zh.unifab.ai/

Media Contact

uyu, UniFab Technology, 86 178 1737 5668, [email protected]

SOURCE UniFab Technology