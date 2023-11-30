UniFab Releases UniFab HDR Upscaler AI: The Perfect Solution to Upgrade Videos to HDR10 or Dolby Vision

UniFab is back with UniFab HDR Upscaler AI to help users upgrade their low-resolution SDR videos to HDR10 or Dolby Vision with AI algorithms for an immersive and better viewing experience.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upscaling is an essential factor in image quality while watching content with a lower resolution than the TV's native resolution. AI upscaling helps maximize video quality and offers optimal compatibility with the HDR device.

Traditional SDR video often produces lackluster images with poor detail in highlights and shadows. On the contrary, HDR video expands the brightness range of images, displaying a wider color gamut and higher bit depth, thereby presenting a more realistic, vivid, and delicate picture.

Keeping users' entertainment needs in mind, UniFab has introduced a cutting-edge AI-powered algorithm, HDR Upscaler AI, to automatically upscale low-resolution videos to Dolby Vision or HDR10, ensuring excellent display quality.

About UniFab HDR Upscaler AI

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI is powered by multiple technologies to upgrade SDR to HDR10 or Dolby Vision for a better viewing experience.

Its HDR technology can be put to use in photography to present nature landscapes with richer, more vivid colors, resulting in more accurate and comfortable images. Or use it in special effects scenes to have a broader color space and high-precision image quality, making special scenes more realistic and detailed.

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI is also helpful for night photography to capture a broader range of details and brightness in high-contrast night scenes, avoiding the information loss of images caused by overexposure or underexposure.

Introduction of UniFab HDR Upscaler AI Features and Highlights

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI successfully converts old videos to high-quality HDR using AI technology to give users a visual feast with an immersive viewing experience. Here are more highlights of this power-packed upscaler.

Upscales Video to Dolby Vision to Maximize Video Quality

Dolby Vision outperforms other HDR standards by delivering unparalleled video quality. UniFab HDR Upscaler AI can generate dynamic metadata up to Dolby Vision standard, thereby upscaling SDR or HDR 10 videos to superior Dolby Vision quality.

The Dolby-standard dynamic metadata can also fine-tune parameters like brightness and color saturation on a frame-by-frame basis and reveal more details tailored to the content. The enhanced Dolby Vision video will provide an immersive viewing experience with richer colors, deeper blacks, and brighter highlights.

Upscales SDR to HDR10 for Optimal Compatibility with the HDR Device

HDR10 is a more common HDR standard known for its broad device compatibility, although its video quality is not as superior as Dolby Vision. UniFab HDR Upscaler AI offers two HDR10 video modes, Universal and Cinema, designed for different viewing scenarios. Users are free to select the mode that best suits their space.

DCI-P3 and Rec.2020 color spaces are open to choose from based on different devices. By opting for a suitable color space, viewers stand to enjoy more vivid, bright, and realistic images while also reducing visual fatigue and discomfort.

Offers Two Video Modes For Excellent Display Quality

Universal Mode offers slightly increased brightness, allowing users to perceive video details even in spaces with less-than-ideal light control.

Cinema Mode features a lower brightness than Universal Mode. However, it boasts an expanded brightness range with more pronounced light-dark contrasts and realistic visuals.

Offers Two Color Spaces for Excellent Display Effects

DCI-P3 is a widely used color space that provides excellent display effects. It is compatible with most HDR devices.

Rec.2020 is a color space that supports a broader gamut than DCI-P3. However, users will need newer display devices to experience the enhanced display effect of Rec.2020 fully.

Provides 50x Faster Speed with GPU Acceleration

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI recognizes the value of its users' time and helps them experience the fastest video conversion and editing speed with its robust hardware acceleration technology.

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI is equipped with cutting-edge GPU hardware acceleration technologies, such as AMD, NVIDIA CUDA, and Intel Quick Sync, enabling users to get 50 times faster video editing speed than usual. Consequently, viewers can efficiently finish more tasks within the time limit.

Offers Efficient Video Trimming Function

Trimming is crucial for the video to quickly grab viewers' attention and convince them to watch the entire video. UniFab HDR Upscaler AI will always satisfy its users by offering expert video trimming features.

The program can trim any unnecessary footage or frame from the start, end, or any part of the video. Also, users can partition their video frames into segments to get multiple output files. Trim the videos quickly and efficiently with this excellent trimming tool.

Support Video Editing

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI offers many video editing functions to create attention-grabbing videos effortlessly. Users can crop and trim the videos in the UniFab editor module to meet their personalized demands. Or crop off unwanted outer parts of their video clip to give it a slim look. In addition, the program also lets people customize the sound effects and remove background noise.

Directly Import Videos From DVDFab/StreamFab for Upscaling

UniFab HDR Upscaler AI directly imports videos from DVDFab and StreamFab for upscaling. DVDFab and StreamFab are sister products of UniFab. UniFab can upscale ripped DVD videos or download videos to HDR format.

After ripping DVDs into digital video with DVDFab or downloading videos with StreamFab, users can directly import them into UniFab for easy and effective conversion. With just one click, users will get a stunning HDR-quality viewing experience.

About DVDFab

DVDFab is an international leading multimedia processing software supplier with 20 years of experience developing and exploring multimedia experiences for worldwide users. Since 2003, it has launched six main product lines and the trust of over 126 million users.

For more tips on video and audio enhancement, please check more UniFab products:

UniFab Video Enlarger AI

UniFab Audio Upmix AI

UniFab Deinterlace AI

UniFab Video Converter Pro

For different language options, check:

FR: https://dvdfab.fr/

DE: https://dvdfab.at/

JP: https://dvdfab.org/

CN: https://zh.dvdfab.cn/

Contacts

DVDFab Software

Email: [email protected]

Chat online: https://www.dvdfab.cn/contact.htm

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Other

Media Contact

DVDFab Support, DVDFab Software, 44 07452217410, [email protected], https://www.dvdfab.cn/

SOURCE DVDFab Software