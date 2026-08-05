UnifiedCommunications Invites Houston to Test-Drive the Future of Meetings

Compare more than 10 of today's leading meeting boards side by side, in real room settings, at UC's Houston Envisioning Center. Now through September 15.

HOUSTON , Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Choosing meeting room technology shouldn't mean guessing from marketing links or testing one at a time. Now through September 15, Houston businesses can visit the UnifiedCommunications Envisioning Center and try more than 10 of the industry's leading meeting boards from Logitech, Neat, Yealink, DTEN, and more, all set up side by side in real rooms, from small huddle spaces to full boardrooms. It's how UC, a Houston-based collaboration technology company, has always worked: hands-on, in the room, with the customer. "When you run the same meeting on each board and feel the difference, the right choice becomes obvious," said Beckye Levin, Director of Sales at UnifiedCommunications.

At the Event

Compare 10+ leading meeting boards for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, all running in one place

See them in real room scenarios: huddles, workshops, boardrooms

Get expert guidance: UC's team can help plan the whole room, from devices and solutions to deployment, training, and ongoing support

Try before you buy: qualifying customers can test select boards in their own space

Save up to 18% with event-only pricing through September 15

Also on the Floor: The New DTEN D7X AI

Visitors will also get a first look at the newly released DTEN D7X AI, one of only five demo units in the country and the only one in Texas. The new board is designed for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows 11 and also runs Zoom Rooms, so teams on either platform can see what an AI-first meeting room feels like.

EVENT AT A GLANCE

What: UnifiedCommunications Meeting Board Demo Event

Where: UC Envisioning Center, Houston, TX

When: Now through September 15, 2026

Schedule your visit: unifiedcommunications.com/meeting-boards or 713.780.1157. Event-only pricing ends September 15.

About UnifiedCommunications

UnifiedCommunications (UC) is a Houston-based company that helps organizations get collaboration right: meeting room technology, personal workspace devices, Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms, and AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, plus the consulting, deployment, training, and ongoing support to make it all work. UC partners with leading manufacturers including Microsoft, Logitech, Neat, DTEN, and Yealink, serving organizations across Houston, Texas, and around the world.

Media Contact

Kimberly Friddle, UnifiedCommunications, 1 7133588013, [email protected], https://unifiedcommunications.com

SOURCE UnifiedCommunications