Unifiller Unveils the Pro4000i Heavy Duty Food Depositor

Flexibility: The depositor is incredibly versatile, capable of clean depositing of relatively viscous to liquid products with and without particulates such as batters, sauces, delicate mousse fillings, pasta sauces, soups, deli salads and dairy products.

High-Speed Depositing: This machine boasts a remarkable depositing speed, up to 60 cycles a minute, reducing production time while maintaining consistent quality. It's perfect for fast high volume portion deposits where efficiency is crucial.

Food Safe Design & Maintenance: Unifiller understands the importance of minimizing downtime. The Pro4000i features the highest food safety design that simplifies maintenance and cleaning, keeping production lines running smoothly, longer.

Accurate Portioning: Precision is paramount in food production, and this depositor delivers with exceptional accuracy, ensuring consistent product quality, and ensuring product integrity allowing particulates of up to 1.5".

Customizable Solutions: Unifiller offers customization options to tailor the Pro4000i to your specific production needs, guaranteeing a seamless integration into your existing workflow. Use as a standalone machine, add nozzles, product cylinders, heated hoppers or integrate with conveyor systems for a fully automated solution.

"We're excited to introduce the Pro4000i to the food production industry," said Sonia Bal, Director of Global Marketing at Unifiller. "This innovative machine represents a significant step forward in our efforts to support the food processing industry, offering our customers the tools they need to increase efficiency, reduce waste, and produce high-quality food products. Available in both a low-level and a high-level model, the machine is a great fit for form, fill and seal lines or large tub/bag portioning. We'll be showcasing the machines at various tradeshows in the upcoming months."

About Unifiller: Unifiller Systems, Inc is a global leader in specialized equipment for the food, bakery, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. With 5 global offices and a dealer network of 80 dealers, Unifiller equipment can be found at the production plants of some of the world's most well-known brands.

