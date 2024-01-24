Uniform Advantage Announces Charitable Donations Totaling $25,000

The organizations receiving these donations share our passion for helping people in need. Post this

"UA remains committed to supporting the communities we call home around the world," said Uniform Advantage® CEO Susan Masimore. "The organizations receiving these donations share our passion for helping people in need. We're pleased to support them."

The organizations receiving funding are:

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – $5,000 to the national organization. NAMI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia .

to the national organization. NAMI is headquartered in . Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) – $5,000 for projects centering Black healing and wellness. BEAM has its headquarters in Culver City, California .

for projects centering Black healing and wellness. BEAM has its headquarters in . Urban League of Greater Atlanta –$4,000 to reduce racial disparities in health, education and employment.

of –$4,000 to reduce racial disparities in health, education and employment. Foundation for Initiatives in Development and Education for All (IDEA) – $4,000 to create safe learning spaces for children and entrepreneurship programs for women. IDEA is located in Pune, India .

to create safe learning spaces for children and entrepreneurship programs for women. IDEA is located in . Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) – $4,000 for early childhood programs for low-income, underserved, migrant families. HUF offices are in Hollywood, Florida .

(HUF) – for early childhood programs for low-income, underserved, migrant families. HUF offices are in . CEPIA – $3,000 to give families living in extreme poverty access to legal, empowerment and mental health programs. CEPIA is located in Costa Rica .

Masimore praised the work of the UA's Empowering Change Committee. "All voices are heard and valued at UA," she said. "The ECC reflects the diversity of our workforce and the places they live. We're grateful for their hard work and dedication."

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality, and customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 27 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

