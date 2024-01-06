Uniform Advantage Announces Grand Opening of new Retail Store with 80's Themed Bash

Our latest store is a sanctuary crafted for international and local healthcare professionals and chefs, providing unparalleled workwear that prioritizes both style and comfort. Post this

Event Highlights:

Giveaways Galore: Customers can enter to win giveaways including an Apple iPad Mini, Airpods and more. These limited-edition giveaways are a token of appreciation for our valued customers.

Chair Massages: To add a touch of relaxation to the shopping experience, Uniform Advantage will be offering complimentary chair massages January 12-13, from 11am-5pm and January 14, from 12pm-5pm. A licensed massage therapist will be on-site to provide a moment of tranquility and rejuvenation for visitors.

Exclusive Discounts: In celebration of the grand opening, shoppers can enjoy special discounts and promotions on a wide range of medical scrubs, uniforms and healthcare accessories from Butter-Soft, Cherokee, koi and more. It's the perfect opportunity to refresh your professional wardrobe at unbeatable prices.

"Our latest store is a sanctuary crafted for international and local healthcare professionals and chefs, providing unparalleled workwear that prioritizes both style and comfort. It's our dedication to serving the exceptional individuals who support others." said Taryn Miller, Director of Retail Sales & Operations for Uniform Advantage.

Uniform Advantage is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, and the new Kissimmee store will showcase the latest trends in healthcare and culinary apparel with a focus on comfort and functionality.

The grand opening event promises to be filled with excitement and unbeatable deals. Join us at 3258 N. John Young Parkway at The Loop from January 8 to January 21 to be part of the celebration and explore the latest collections from Uniform Advantage.

For more information on Uniform Advantage retail stores or to find a store near you please visit https://www.uastores.com.

About Uniform Advantage:

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 27 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at https://www.uniformadvantage.com/ or by calling 800-283-8708.

Media Contact

Natalie Rivera, Uniform Advantage, 9546262100, [email protected], https://www.uastores.com

SOURCE Uniform Advantage