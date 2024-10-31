Uniform Advantage Donates Additional $20,000 to BCRF in 2024, Supporting Over 2,200 Hours of Breast Cancer Research

Supporting BCRF's lifesaving work is at the core of who we are. We are honored to contribute to a cause that seeks to bring hope to so many families affected by breast cancer. Post this

Susan Masimore, CEO of Uniform Advantage, reaffirmed the company's commitment, stating, "Supporting BCRF's lifesaving work is at the core of who we are. We are honored to contribute to a cause that seeks to bring hope to so many families affected by breast cancer."

Dr. Dorraya El-Ashry, Chief Scientific Officer of BCRF, expressed her gratitude: "The support from partners like Uniform Advantage allows us to continue funding the brightest scientific minds in the world. Together, we are making tremendous strides towards ending breast cancer."

This donation reflects UA's dedication to corporate social responsibility and ongoing commitment to supporting the fight against breast cancer. By actively engaging in philanthropy, the company aims to create a positive impact on both local and global communities.

For more information on UA's philanthropic efforts, visit Uniform Advantage Gives Back.

About Uniform Advantage:

Uniforms That Don't Conform. Uniform Advantage curates and designs medical apparel that inspires confident performance and personal expression, embodying our philosophy of Brilliant Design for All. From a single South Florida store in 1985 to 27 retail locations and an e-commerce platform today, UA has become a trusted partner of medical professionals and organizations worldwide. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation:

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration—to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

