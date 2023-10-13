Uniform Advantage Donates another $20,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Uniform Advantage's contribution directly contributes to BCRF's mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Tweet this

Uniform Advantage CEO, Susan Masimore, expressed the company's commitment to the cause, saying, "We are deeply honored to stand beside the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in their tireless efforts to make a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. This donation reflects our heartfelt support and dedication to finding a cure for this disease that has touched the lives of so many."

Since 2020, Uniform Advantage has donated more than $90,000 to BCRF, funding over 1,800 hours of research. This year's donation will further enhance BCRF's ability to support researchers and scientists in their quest to find innovative treatments, prevention strategies, and ultimately a cure for breast cancer.

"Over the years, the scientists funded by BCRF have been involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer research. We're able to do this work because of generous supporters like Uniform Advantage. Together, we are funding the best scientific minds in the world, and we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus," states BCRF Chief Scientific Officer Dorraya El-Ashry.

Throughout the years, Uniform Advantage has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by actively engaging in philanthropic endeavors, promoting a culture of giving back, and encouraging employees to participate in community initiatives. The company's partnership with the BCRF exemplifies this dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Uniform Advantage for its unwavering commitment to the cause. This partnership continues to bring hope and inspiration to countless individuals and families affected by breast cancer.

About Uniform Advantage:

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation:

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration—to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

