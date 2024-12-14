Uniform Advantage is expanding its offerings for popular brands like Infinity, Healing Hands, Dickies, Cherokee and Med Couture

We continue to move the market forward with medical apparel that pushes the limits of style, functionality and sustainability Post this

Masimore affirmed the company's commitment to major brands like Infinity, Healing Hands, Dickies, Cherokee and Med Couture, in addition to its ever-growing selection of private label scrubs.

"We continue to move the market forward with medical apparel that pushes the limits of style, functionality and sustainability," said Masimore. "Our new position, 'Uniforms That Don't Conform,' is a reflection of our dedication to innovation, self-expression and diversity. While we continue to offer traditional styles, colors and fits, we've actually broadened and enhanced our selection to include medical wear inspired by the latest trends in fashion."

Looking to Spring/Summer 2025, Elise Sharp, Vice President of Merchandising teased two up-and-coming collections.

"We're super excited about new Healing Hands Quest, featuring a soft-yet-structured twill fabric with a subtle pinstripe detail," said Sharp. "And Cherokee jumps on the knits bandwagon with Achieve, an all-new capsule of lightweight, super soft and silky tops and pants."

